Holly Marie Combs Says Shannen Doherty ‘Promised To Haunt’ Her Before Death

Holly Marie Combs is still struggling with Shannen Doherty’s passing… But she’s holding out hope for a visit from beyond the grave!

Over a week after the iconic actress left us, her Charmed co-star returned to Instagram to share another post memorializing Shannen. Holly shared a slideshow of throwback photos of her late BFF throughout the years set to Faith Hill’s There You’ll Be. She wrote:

“It’s been one week and it feels like forever. I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one.”

The 50-year-old then revealed a certain promise Shannen made her before passing away:

“Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she’d be occupied with a few others at first. Alas I’m sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock. 10:18”

See (below):

Awww. They had such a magical friendship! We’re so glad she found all these old gems! And we hope Holly gets a visit from Shannen in one way or another.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Shannen’s loved ones.

[Images via Charmed/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]