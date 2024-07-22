Got A Tip?

Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs Says Shannen Doherty ‘Promised To Haunt’ Her Before Death

Holly Marie Combs Says Shannen Doherty 'Promised To Haunt' Her Before Death

Holly Marie Combs is still struggling with Shannen Doherty’s passing… But she’s holding out hope for a visit from beyond the grave!

Over a week after the iconic actress left us, her Charmed co-star returned to Instagram to share another post memorializing Shannen. Holly shared a slideshow of throwback photos of her late BFF throughout the years set to Faith Hill’s There You’ll Be. She wrote:

“It’s been one week and it feels like forever. I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one.”

The 50-year-old then revealed a certain promise Shannen made her before passing away:

“Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she’d be occupied with a few others at first. Alas I’m sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock. 10:18”

Awww. They had such a magical friendship! We’re so glad she found all these old gems! And we hope Holly gets a visit from Shannen in one way or another.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Shannen’s loved ones.

[Images via Charmed/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 22, 2024 08:37am PDT

