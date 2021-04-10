Andy Cohen Dishes On What To Expect From The KUWTK Reunion Special!

Andy Cohen updated fans about the highly-anticipated Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special — and promised that “nothing is off-limits!”

ICYMI, the Bravo host announced earlier this week that he would be chatting with the Kardashian-Jenner family for a special reunion episode that will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show. As you may recall, the famous crew announced in September they were done with KUWTK after the 20th season. However, they don’t plan on totally saying goodbye to reality TV and will return with a new series on Hulu in late 2021.

Cohen recently spoke on Sirius XM’s Reality Checked with host Amy Phillips and gave some deets about the special. He noted that so far, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Scott Disick will all be in attendance. However, it’s unclear if Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner will join. The producer also said it will have a similar style to the Real Housewives reunion episodes.

“It will look like a real reunion show that you know and love, and this is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, ‘We’ve got to do this. We have to do this the right way, you know?’”

