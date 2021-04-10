Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Trying To FIRE Kris Jenner As Her Momager!

Kris Jenner is a woman who gets things done — but a certain someone in the Kardashian-Jenner fam isn’t always thrilled with her momager skills.

In a conversation with editor Kristina O’Neill for WSJ Magazine’s The One, per People, the 65-year-old businesswoman opened up about how her children — mainly Kourtney Kardashian — have tried to FIRE her multiple times. Jenner said:

“Kourtney probably three or four times, and that’s just a day.”

DAYUM, Kourt!

But does anyone else get a flashback to the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim Kardashian got so upset at her mom for double-booking an engagement and actually interviewed new managers? Spoiler (but not really): she stuck with Jenner in the end. We’ve probably seen so many instances of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian wanting to fire the TV personality in the last 20 seasons of the reality series. Yet, here she still stays!

While lots of celebs have been managed by their parents, no one has lasted as long as Jenner — something we’re sure she prides herself over. In terms of the success, Jenner confessed it is because she’s willing to go all out for her kids’ careers.

“First of all, I think when it’s your child you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck. So I think for me I’ve got the advantage of just being totally dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them and really going the extra mile and spending the extra time.”

Could they really get rid of their momma, though?! Not going to lie, it would kind of be a d**k move. However, the producer admits that the job has been a stressful one:

“I’m kind of on-call 24/7, which happens constantly. I feel like a fireman because I’m always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels. I think I’m good because they’re my kids and I think I am qualified for so many different life reasons.”

Honestly, what will they do if Kris decides to quit?! As Kim said in season 1 of KUWTK:

“Who else is going to take care of me like my mom?”

And she sure has! You know, the Kar-Jenners have had a successful reality show, a lifestyle publication, modeling careers, cosmetics lines, clothing lines, fragrance lines, and so much more. Not to mention that Kim has officially reached billionaire status. The woman has truly taken care of them — at least in the career area.

