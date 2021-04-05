Andy Cohen & Real Housewives React To Jen Shah’s Arrest While Bravo Continues To Film Amid Legal Troubles: 'It’s Ratings Gold'

It’s a good thing Andy Cohen just returned home rested and relaxed from vacation because he’s been hit with quite the drama from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah!

Just last week, the reality star and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for an alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme! While both have since plead not guilty to all charges, they face up to 30 years in prison. Shah is currently out on a $1 million bond because “there is a risk of flight here,” according to a judge’s statement following her virtual hearing.

Since the arrest, which took place last Tuesday while cameras were rolling on a scene between Jen, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow, most Housewives have stayed fairly tight-lipped, so you know we were excited to hear the producer’s reaction first thing Monday morning!

Related: Jen Speaks Out For The First Time Since Pleading Not Guilty To Fraud Charges!

When a fan asked the 52-year-old about his response to Jen’s legal troubles on Monday’s episode of Radio Andy, the host chucked:

“Oy vey.”

Definitely a little flustered with how to approach the topic, Andy added:

“I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Listen to hear how he reacted when a co-host debated, “It’s obviously true.”

Can you imagine if assistants really were undercover? That would be insane! And to think we watched all that unfold unknowingly on screen…

There’s more…

Good news for true crime junkies! According to Us Weekly, Bravo is apparently still filming RHOSLC despite the court chaos. An insider told the outlet:

“Production sees this as a great story line. One that everyone will want to see unfold.”

Having caught the big arrest on film anyway, we totally get why the team would forge ahead in capturing the new season! Even Jen “still intends on filming with the cast” despite her legal battles — which maybe shouldn’t be all that shocking given her nonchalant attitude about the arraignment hearing late last week. While it’s unclear just how much we’ll get to see on TV, the insider said:

“It’s ratings gold. They’re going to use as much footage as they can that they’re legally allowed to use.”

Oooooh, our DVRs are already set!! Not only would that be an interesting peek behind Jen’s alleged involvement with the scam, the drama between the Utah residents is sure to be off the charts! The other housewives were already suspicious enough of the reality personality — remember that January episode in which they all said they didn’t trust Shah?! Yikes… That’s looking more warranted now!

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Roasts Goop’s NSFW Products In HILARIOUS TikTok!

While most of the cast members have remained mum on the subject, Heather was caught texting a writer and Bravo fan, Evan Ross Katz, about the issue. On Thursday, a screenshot of a private DM leaked online in which the 46-year-old said of the news:

“I AM SHOOKETH”

Honestly, so are we!

Meredith Marks was also caught defending her son Brooks Marks on social media. The 21-year-old posted a video seemly referencing his contentious relationship with the now alleged criminal while lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj’s MAMA verse, “She threw dirt on my name, ended up at her own burial.”

When a lot of fans suspected the post was aimed at Jen, the protective momma tried to set the record straight by commenting:

“Not sure what you are all interpreting here but there are no hidden meanings on his post.”

But for her own part, she made sure her Twitter followers understood there was a “miscommunication” after her co-star was arrested in what appeared to be one of the designer’s coats.

“We did not sell that coat to Jen. I have no idea where it is from.”

C’mon, this real life story is just exploding with drama! No wonder the network wants to put it all on TV! Bravo was even streaming a marathon of RHOSLC all day Monday, knowing full well there’s an audience hungry to catch up on these Utah native’s wild lives!

As for some other Housewive alums, Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow said on her podcast Friday:

“I just can’t imagine how people go on these shows and know that this is going on.”

Adding:

“It always comes out. I know they were investigating [Shah’s situation for a while], but I have to assume if you’re investigating something … and all of a sudden you see this woman on ads and television and the whole thing, wouldn’t it piss you off so much that you’d go full throttle?”

So true!! Reactions, readers?? Are you as surprised to learn of these money laundering arrests as the Bravolebrities were? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Andy Cohen/Jen Shah/Heather Gay/Meredith Marks/Instagram]