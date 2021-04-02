RHOSLC's Jen Shah Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud Charges After Getting Glammed Up For The Arraignment!

Jen Shah has chosen to plead not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering following her shocking arrest on Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star appeared via a virtual arraignment Friday after she was claimed to have a long-time involvement in an alleged telemarketing scam. While the Bravo personality could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of these crimes, she’s hardly seemed to bat an eye at the legal proceedings. Just one day before submitting her plea, the 47-year-old was caught as unstressed as ever getting her hair done! Talk about “#priorities”!!!

Related: Kameron Westcott Talks Bryan’s Alleged Cheating, Texting Rules, & SO Much More!

The R&R time was captured on camera by proud hairstylist Endo, who posted a picture to her Instagram Story Thursday, writing:

“Baby fresh out and had to come get laid and slayed by the silkpress queen of utah.”

She even included the hashtags “#unarrested,” “#priorities,” and “#shahsquad.” Um, UNarrested? What does that even mean? Shah might not be in cop custody right now, but that doesn’t mean her troubles aren’t far from over! In another video, the Bravolebrity is “big chillin” on the couch wearing a Gucci track suit with her new “fresh press.” Ch-ch-check out the pics in Endo’s Story HERE while you can!

We’re not gonna lie, she looks good! But can you imagine finding the time to relax amid such serious court dates?? Clearly, Shah’s keeping up her ritzy lifestyle for as long as she can because earlier, on Tuesday, she rocked animal-print boots outside of Utah District Court after getting arrested. Her hair was also in braids, so there was certainly a noticeable difference when she turned up at her meeting Friday!

Also this week, Jennifer was supposed to appear virtually for an arraignment but was unable to access the call because so many followers had attempted to join in! After 45 minutes of trying, the judge gave up and pushed the meeting until Friday. So maybe that was the motivation to get her hair done, after all — she wanted to look good for viewers (even if it was to discuss some pretty nasty alleged crimes)!

Related: Emily Simpson Reacts To Claims She Resembles Khloé Kardashian!

As you may recall from our reporting, she and her assistant Stuart Smith (as well as a few other unnamed individuals) were arrested for defrauding “hundreds of victims” through “fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement on Tuesday:

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.”

Bravo also apparently has footage of the whole arrest happening live, so we’re wondering if that’ll ever appear in an episode of RHOSLC? With Erika Jayne’s drama unfolding over on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these women are really giving us a good fix of true crime we didn’t know we needed!

Thoughts on Jen’s trip to the hairstylist, Perezcious readers? Does it look a little too nonchalant to you or does she have the right to glam up while she’s still a free woman? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]