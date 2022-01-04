Andy Cohen Reveals His One 'Regret' After Trash-Talking Ryan Seacrest During 'Drunk' New Year’s Eve Show!

Andy Cohen let loose on New Year’s Eve, but now his unfiltered comments are coming back to bite him in the ass!

If you missed it, Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted CNN‘s New Year’s Eve countdown show on Friday, during which he made some wild comments about former mayor Bill de Blasio, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and ABC‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Now, he’s opening up about the “only thing” he regrets saying!

While there were multiple rants throughout the live show, comments about Ryan have been some of the most controversial. It was nearing midnight in the Big Apple when Cohen explained to viewers why he and his co-star suddenly had confetti on them. Journey had just finished performing for the ABC special taping behind them, and, well, he had some thoughts on that, saying:

“We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

The band hired lead singer Arnel Pineda in 2007 after Perry left in 1998. He’s won over most fans with his striking voice that sounds almost identical to Steve’s — but Andy’s not buying it! Once riled up, he slammed the network and subsequently its host, adding:

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Daaamn! Way harsh! Days after the event, Andy decided to own up to his mistake and apologize for just one of his comments. In Monday’s episode of Radio Andy, the host expressed:

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

Wanting to explain himself even further, the 53-year-old continued:

“I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing.”

Cohen also blasted headlines for blowing his comments out of proportion, saying:

“The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trashed Ryan Seacrest and I really… I hope he hears the clip.”

Hear the Watch What Happens Live star apologize for the shady jab (below).

He certainly sounds remorseful! It probably helps that even CNN is standing by him amid the controversy. A spokeswoman said in a statement to People:

“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

Admittedly, a day after the show, the Real Housewives producer took to social media to apologize for his rants, suggesting he may have been “overserved,” so he knows he screwed up! But it was pretty entertaining for viewers at home! Check out just a clip of his controversial outburst (below).

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

