The Office Star David Koechner Arrested For Suspected DUI And Hit & Run On NYE

David Koechner was allegedly arrested for driving under the influence and for a hit and run on New Year’s Eve. According to TMZ, police were called to Simi Valley, California around 3 p.m. after getting reports of an “erratic driver” who hit a street sign with a car. This was allegedly The Office alum, who was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

David was allegedly booked at the Ventura County Jail and his car was towed. The Anchorman star was supposedly released on New Year’s Day at 5 a.m., and will be expected to appear in court in March for this arrest.

The 59-year-old has yet to make a public statement about the situation, but TMZ released a pic of him pumping gas on Sunday afternoon in a car that appeared to be damaged — though it’s unclear if this was the vehicle in the accident. You can see that photo HERE.

We’re so glad nobody was injured in this crash!

