Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh’s Decision To Drop Brad Pitt’s Last Name Stems From ‘Painful Events’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has good reason to want to drop her dad’s last name… That’s at least what her attorney says!

As we’ve been following, the celeb kid filed to drop Pitt from her legal name back in May when she turned 18. And earlier this week, her team, which she hired with her own money, published a notice in the Los Angeles Times publicly declaring the legal pursuit. But her attorney Peter Levine wants it to be abundantly clear that the 18-year-old has every reason to do so, and the notice wasn’t just for the sake of making the ordeal public. In a statement on Sunday, he explained:

“The media should be more careful in their reporting. Especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.”

“Painful events”?? Well, we all know Angie and Brad’s divorce stemmed from that 2016 plane debacle in which he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused the Wanted star and two of their children. And since then, the brood has seemingly grown more and more estranged from him. An insider told Us Weekly last month the incident deeply “affected” the kids — we mean, just take what Pax had to say about Brad for an example. So it’s not far fetched to speculate that Shiloh could share similar feelings. The insider even revealed at the time that her desire to legally change her name is connected to his alleged history of abuse.

But even being so, it’s not like Shiloh just wanted to publish the notice in the LA Times just because… When news of the notice first emerged, we reported she was legally required to publish it a month in advance of her scheduled hearing per California law… Which is exactly what her lawyer cited on Sunday:

“Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate. As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

In Touch reported that anyone with objections could show up to court to make their feelings known, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Brad attempts something like that.

