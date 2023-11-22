Brad Pitt Crushed By Son Pax's 'Devastating' Post -- Does He Blame Angelina Jolie?!

Brad Pitt is going through a really rough time as a dad — and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

On Monday DailyMail.com published a shocking old Instagram Story they’d unearthed, posted by Brad and Angelina Jolie‘s son Pax. The now-19-year-old supposedly wrote back on Father’s Day 2020, when he was just 16 years old:

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So Happy Father’s Day, you f**king awful human being!!!”

Yeah. Ouch.

And thanks to the internet, Brad heard about it. So how does the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star feel about being blasted as an “awful human being” by his teen son?

Some folks in his inner circle are speaking out! One insider told The Sun on Tuesday they all consider the post a “depressing” smear:

“Brad has great respect for all of his children and it’s depressing to see this dragged up. It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth.”

On why he never claps back at any of it if he’s so upset? The source says:

“He chooses to keep a dignified silence and that speaks volumes.”

Hmm. Another Brad confidant spoke to DailyMail.com, saying:

“There is a feeling among their friends that the post is a perfect example of parental alienation — I mean this is a textbook demonstration of parental alienation.”

Whoa! That’s a bold accusation. “Alienation” is a real hot-button term — it’s something a lot of abuse accusers say isn’t a real thing, just a psychobabble-sounding term they can use to hand-wave away the testimony of children. That keeps it a he said/she said situation. Others firmly believe some parents are willing to lie to their children. Sadly the jury is out…

So what exactly does Brad’s circle think is going on? The insider elaborated:

“Brad’s team think she has been playing these games for years but they do not want to get drawn into battle with her. There have been years and years of her telling and retelling the same poisonous things about him and the reality is that she has alienated the kids, and the reality is that it is upsetting to Brad.”

Hmm. Like we said, controversial claim. What they added next is easier to swallow:

“He cares about all of them. It is devastating.”

On that we don’t have any doubts. This is clearly a devastating situation.

DM did get a source from Angie’s side, responding to the whole “alienation” thing. That insider said:

“Brad Pitt has nobody to blame but himself. All Angelina wants is to heal their family and move on, but he won’t let her go.”

Like we said, we believe Brad is devastated. As to who’s to blame… What do YOU think??

