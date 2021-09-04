Angelina Jolie Says She Feared For The Safety Of Her ‘Whole Family’ While Married To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie made some rare comments about her messy situation with Brad Pitt.

In a new interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her expensive and long legal battle with her former husband, with whom she shares kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Jolie even touched on the previous domestic abuse accusations against Pitt and how their relationship made her passionate about children’s rights. While explaining why she wrote her new book Know Your Rights, Jolie revealed that she encountered too many children around the world over the years who have lost their freedoms before adding:

“Then I had an experience in the States with my own children, and I thought… well, human rights, children’s rights. I remembered the rights of the child, and I took them out and looked at them and thought: well, these are for when you’re in a situation, and you want to make sure there is support for the children in your life.”

When asked whether she feared for her children rights too, the momma stated that there was “a lot I can’t say” due to the current “legal situation.” Pressing for more information, the reporter asked if Angelina was hinting at her divorce and abuse allegations, to which she supposedly nodded her head in agreement. Then, when further questioned if she feared for the safety of her children during the marriage to Pitt, she nodded and responded:

“Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

Wow…

While Jolie couldn’t say much else on the matter, she still confessed that the decision to break up after 14 years altogether was difficult, explaining:

“Often you cannot recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the greatest global injustices because everything else seems smaller. It’s so hard. I’d like to be able to have this discussion and it’s so important… I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

And although the humanitarian has been “broken” by the recent experiences, she expressed she now wants her family to “heal,” saying:

“I want everyone to move forward — all of us, including their dad… I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

That may take some time, given the current status of their custody battle! While Brad received joint custody of the children, Angelina later challenged that ruling, and an appeals court approved the request to disqualify the judge. This meant that the Maleficent star retained her full-time custody while the 57-year-old actor was given only visitation rights. However, Pitt’s legal team clapped back HARD by filing a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the case:

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts.”

Reactions to what Angelina had to say about her situation with Brad? Let us know in the comments (below). You can also take a look at the entire interview HERE.

