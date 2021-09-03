Angelina Jolie Shares Super Rare Photos Of Teens Zahara & Shiloh On Instagram -- LOOK!

Angelina Jolie is relishing her court win! While Brad Pitt is fighting for his joint custody ruling to be upheld in court, his ex-wife is soaking up some quality family time!

The momma took to Instagram on Friday to post rare photos of two of her kids, now-teens Zahara and Shiloh! The pics hit the internet just as summer comes to a close for many families. With the new school year beginning, the 46-year-old reflected on all the summer reading her children have completed by sharing snapshots of her teenagers diving into a story, writing:

“End of #summerreading. These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

Such a sweet post from an IG newbie!

The Maleficent star’s 16-year-old daughter Zahara beamed at the camera while holding up Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eyes. Meanwhile, scroll through to see the 15-year-old Shiloh enthralled in The Dark Lady by Akala. Ah-mazing! Take a look (below):

Love it!! Reactions?? What are your favorite books, Perezcious readers? Share em’ in the comments (below)!

