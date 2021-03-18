Angelina Jolie Has 'Proof' Of Alleged Domestic Violence Against Brad Pitt Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Angelina Jolie says she has receipts.

According to new court documents that were filed under seal on March 12, the Maleficent 2 star claims she’s prepared to offer “proof and authority” against ex Brad Pitt in her claim of domestic violence during their upcoming divorce trial. It was that same day, Angie also filed another document under seal regarding testimony of their minor children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Related: Brad & Angelina ALMOST Spent Christmas Together But ‘Egos’ Got In The Way — AGAIN!

The move has left others involved with the case scratching their heads. A source familiar with the legal battle, and is presumably #TeamBrad, told ET:

“This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her. Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case… No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important.”

As we reported, Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations by both the FBI and Department of Child and Family Services back in 2016. At the time, Angie expressed relief that the investigation had ended, telling ET in a statement:

“The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation. As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal.”

But based on this new legal filing, it appears Angelina is far from satisfied.

Related: The REAL Reason ‘Tensions Have Escalated’ Between Brad & Angelina Again??

The pair have been embroiled in a legal battle over the custody of their children after the 45-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 57-year-old actor in September 2016. In an interview with British Vogue last month, Jolie admitted that “the past few years have been pretty hard,” adding:

“I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

Sounds like momma’s more than ready for another round of court battles! And should her claims be true, then so be it!

What do U think about this new development, Perezcious readers?

[Image via KIKA/Avalon/WENN]