Angelina Jolie Seen Out With Ex Jonny Lee Miller AGAIN Amid The Weeknd Romance Rumors!

Is Angelina Jolie rekindling her romance with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller despite dating rumors with The Weeknd?! Based on a recent outing between the two, it could be a possibility…

Over the past few months, the 46-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer, born Abel Tesfaye, have been spotted on several apparent dates. Their outings have created quite a stir online, as it seemed like she was moving on from Brad Pitt with him. And while sources initially claimed the two weren’t dating and more so working together on some business-related projects, many can only infer “something romantic is going on” between the stars. It definitely sounds like more than a friendship between these two, which makes this recent sighting between Angie and Jonny all the more confusing!

Related: Angelina Jolie Shared Super Rare Photos Of Teens Zahara & Shiloh On Instagram!

According to Dailymail.com, the former lovebirds dined at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, before hopping in the Elementary actor’s car together to leave. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures from the publication HERE! The recent get-together may have surprised some fans, but this is actually not the first time Angelina and Jonny have hung out together this year.

Back in June, the humanitarian reconnected with her ex after stopping by his apartment in New York City with a bottle of wine and was seen leaving a couple of hours later.

She also reportedly brought along her 17-year-old son Pax and 12-year-old son Knox, who reportedly immediately bonded with Miller at the time. Although it’s hard to assume what’s going on between the exes, there were some whispers that they were starting up something again. As you may know, the pair were married from 1996 to 1999 after playing love interests in Hackers. They famously made headlines when Angelina used her blood to write Jonny’s name on a shirt she borrowed from him for their wedding. Them getting back together would be like a ’90s kid’s version of Bennifer 2.0.

However, just a few weeks after that meeting, Jolie was then seen out and about with The Weeknd for the first time!

So we gotta ask: what is the deal here?! Is she rekindling her old flame with Jonny? Is she trying to start a relationship with the Blinding Lights crooner? Do we have a classic love triangle happening here? Is everyone just really good friends? Is Angie doing what Angie wants, and everyone is cool with it because she’s Angelina freakin’ Jolie?! Who knows!

But what do YOU think is happening between Angie, The Weeknd, and Jonny, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your ideas in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Jaime Espinoza/WENN, MEGA/WENN]