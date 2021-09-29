Angelina Jolie 'Lights Up' When Talking About The Weeknd -- & He's 'Pouring On The Charm'! DETAILS!

This has to be more than just a friendship, right?!

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted on three apparent dates now, and while sources initially insisted they were just business-related meet-ups, now an Us Weekly insider is dishing all the juicy deets about how Angelina really feels about the musician!

On Wednesday, the source revealed the Maleficent star “lights up” whenever she talks about the singer, born Abel Tesfaye. They even went so far as to admit friends think “something romantic is going on,” adding:

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on.”

OMG! The same source also teased that the feelings are definitely mutual. The Blinding Lights vocalist “is in awe of” the Eternals lead! Cute!

Again, the confidant alluded to the possibility that these feelings could spark into a fully-fledged relationship one day, insisting that “friends believe things could turn romantic.” But for now, the Oscar winner is supposedly “playing down talk of anything serious.” The source continued:

“She’s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

Awww! Well, we know one major way to impress her — don’t go on a possible date with another woman! Just saying!!

As we already reported, the so-called friends were most recently spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Saturday night — and they didn’t bother to hide from the paparazzi that time either (see the pics snapped by DailyMail.com HERE)! While they arrived separately, they left together after enjoying a private dinner. The restaurant was an interesting choice given it was the place they were first spotted together in July — could they have been celebrating something special? Perhaps an anniversary??

It’s all still so unclear right now…

Though seeing Jolie be so unusually public about this potential romance has us believing sparks must be flying! If they are dating, this would be the first time the 46-year-old has openly dated since cutting ties with Brad Pitt, and we all know how that relationship ended. While their divorce was finalized in 2019, they’ve remained in a nasty custody battle over their children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Their eldest son Maddox is no longer a part of the legal issues since he is 20.

We’re sure it’s comforting to have a new man to be so smitten with while the ongoing drama continues (even if they’re just friends). Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

