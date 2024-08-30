Angelina Jolie Says She's Been Trapped In LA By Brad Pitt -- Here's When She's OUT!

Angelina Jolie is so over El Lay — but can’t leave all because of her nasty divorce from Brad Pitt!

As Perezcious readers know, the former couple are still in the middle of a lawsuit and settlement negotiations despite filing to end their two-year marriage eight years ago now! They’re battling over everything from custody to finances and even their French winery, Château Miraval. Oof. And since Brad and Angelina can’t seem to finalize, she’s stuck in Los Angeles!

Angie told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that while she “grew up in” the California city — her parents are actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand — she has no interest in staying in her home town as an adult. And she’s only still in the area because she has “to be here from a divorce.” Ugh!

Fortunately, she won’t be trapped in LA for much longer! And no, not because she and Brad are finishing up their divorce — as far as we know. In fact, she refused to comment on the legal matter to the outlet! But the Maleficent star noted she’s outta here once her 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox turn 18:

“But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Luckily, she won’t have to wait long! Just two years! Where does Angelina plan to head next after leaving LA? She shared with the outlet that she will “spend a lot of time in Cambodia” and visit her “family members wherever they may be in the world.”

