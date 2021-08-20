Angelina Jolie FINALLY Joins Instagram -- Check Out Her Powerful First Post!

Angelia Jolie is finally on Instagram — and is unsurprisingly using her platform for good.

The 46-year-old actress and humanitarian joined the social media network on Friday, dedicating her first-ever post to someone without such a famous name and enormous platform.

Related: Brad & Angelina’s Judge DISQUALIFIED Because He ‘Violated His Ethical Obligations’

The post contains a full handwritten letter from an Afghan girl who details her fears over losing her rights once again amid the Taliban’s takeover of the country’s government. Jolie captioned the powerful post:

“This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

Within the note, the teenager shares that before the Taliban regained control, she was able to attend school and work but now is concerned that will all change during this crisis situation:

“We all had rights, we [were] able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone.”

She also expresses that while some people believe the group has turned over a new leaf, the young girl does not buy it “because they had a very bad past.” The letter writer goes on to say how she worries the country has just gone back “20 years and again we have no rights.” She writes:

“We all lost our freedom and we are imprisoned again.”

Wow… Moving sentiment from someone who is right in harm’s way.

In highlighting the piece, the momma of six recalled some of her own experiences while visiting the Afghanistan border two weeks before 9/11 and watching Afghan refugees flee the Taliban many years ago, writing:

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.”

Jolie continued, criticizing world leaders for their treatment of the country’s citizens:

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees — some of the most capable people in the world — are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.”

The Maleficent star ended the powerful statement vowing to support the people of Afghanistan and calling others to join her in the fight as well:

“Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

We applaud Angie for using her platform to amplify the voices of others. Please, take a look at the entire heartbreaking letter, Jolie’s first ever IG post (below):

[Image via Brian To/WENN]