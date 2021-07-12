Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Spotted At Same Concert WITH Her Daughters As Romance Rumors Soar!

Meeting the family already?!

Ever since their dinner date late last month, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been stirring up a LOT of romance rumors! And they aren’t stopping anytime soon as long as we keep getting sightings like this!

On Saturday evening, the potential new couple was spotted at the same Mustafa private show in Los Angeles — and the Maleficent star even brought two of her children along! Um, that sounds serious to us!

While Angie and the I Can’t Feel My Face singer (born Abel Tesfaye) weren’t spotted hanging out at the event — so far as we know, based on photo evidence — they were both caught spending the evening at the live show. In one photo, Brad Pitt’s ex watched the performance intently with her daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16. Meanwhile, the Blinding Lights vocalist was chatting with a group of friends. See the pics HERE and HERE!!

DEFINITELY not a coincidence!

While we’re sure there were lots of other celebrities in attendance too, the very fact that these two were in the same building over the weekend does suggest a connection was made at their dinner date. Two weeks ago, the pair was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi (proof here!). While they left separately, witnesses dished to Page Six that the creatives did dine together! But, of course, the dinner discussion could have revolved around anything, and some believed the whole evening was more of a business play than a courting endeavor. A source told the outlet:

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

Not to mention he had a small part in the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems.

Getting the Oscar winner’s advice on how to break into the biz would seem like a smart idea for him. But do we really think Angie is going around having dinner with everyone who wants a career like hers? She’d never stop eating!

Anyway, this latest connection suggests something more at stake than steak…

It would be nice to see the 46-year-old finally find love again. She could use something nice for a change.

For the last five years, ever since the divorce, she’s been locked in a contentious custody battle over five of their six children (the oldest, Maddox, 19, is no longer in the arrangements).

At the end of May, a judge granted the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood lead joint custody of the children, but his ex quickly filed an appeal insisting their current judge, John W. Ouderkirk, holds a bias toward the 57-year-old. During the latest hearing, which happened just last week, Brad’s team called out Angelina for slowing down the hearing by making these kinds of accusations. But with the domestic violence claims she has against Pitt, it doesn’t surprise us Jolie and her team are trying everything they can to keep Brad away from the young kids — even if the Department of Child & Family Services and the FBI cleared him of allegations in 2016.

For his part, the 31-year-old Grammy winner has been single for quite some time, too! His last noticeable relationship was with Bella Hadid, whom he dated for more than a year in 2015-2016 and then again in 2018-2019. During their break, he sparked a connection with Selena Gomez (but that lasted less than a year).

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Still think Angie and The Weekend are just friends talking business or is there something more brewing?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

