'Divorce Veteran' Anna Faris Gets Real About Her 3 Marriages & Devastating Breakups

Anna Faris told it all about her history with marriage and divorce, and we’re here for the honesty!

The House Bunny star was on Thursday’s episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, where she opened up about her history with breakups — after all, she’s had quite the public love life over the years. She was married to Raising Dad actor Ben Indra for 4 years, but the couple ultimately split in 2008. Famously she married Chris Pratt in 2009 after they met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight; as his star rose they became one of the most beloved Hollywood power couples up until their split in 2017.

Anna, lightheartedly referring to herself as the “divorce veteran”, described to Chelsea that prior to her first divorce she was a bit of a social butterfly — but after her first divorce she saw a huge personality change:

“I’m like a divorce veteran because I’ve been divorced twice. It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn’t recognize. I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends.”

We can all relate to that lost feeling after going through a breakup… and the Mom star is no exception. She went on to describe that dire situation, recalling:

“I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge. I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call and say, ‘Hey, can I do this?’ essentially.”

Anna said she eventually found her single life to be “incredibly liberating” — but also the cause of some self-doubt, too. She became fearful that she had “reverted” back to her 17-year-old self, and some of those past insecurities came back to haunt her:

“I was terrified that I wasn’t a good lover. Especially when I was younger, I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn’t want anybody to see it. But I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately.”

So heartbreaking — and coming from someone considered a sexy movie star, too!

The Scary Movie actress didn’t give up on love, though. And after learning a lot — she believes she’s finally found it. She eloped with her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021, and told Chelsea that marriage has been “easier” on her this time:

“This time, it has been easier for me to accept a lot of love. I still kind of struggle with it but… When I was younger, if there was a lot of love — I must’ve subconsciously liked a chase … It feels healthier, though, whatever it is. It feels like I can be loved.”

This isn’t the first time that Anna has been candid about her struggles. In May 2021 on her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, she talked about her tendency to not notice “red flags” in others. She said she “ignored” a lot of things she shouldn’t have and even said she felt like her “hand was forced” to go through with marriage. In hindsight she realized breaking off the engagement would be a better option for the situations like she went through:

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did. Which was like, ‘well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.’”

It’s so admirable of her to work on overcoming her insecurities and speak so publicly about her struggles — especially when so many of us struggle or have struggled with the same things.

It’s estimated that upwards of 72% of teens today feel insecure with themselves in one way or another. Teen girls, in particular, struggle with body image — the percentage of insecurity going from 11% to 29% of all girls in just one year from ages 12 to 13. So it’s an important message to get out there!

We’re so happy that Anna is in a better place and finally accepting the love she truly deserves! We wish her nothing but happiness in the future!

Ch-ch-check out the whole conversation (below)!

