Is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Divorce Headed For A Messy Trial??

We were under the impression that things were going well — or at least a little better — for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as they started to successfully navigate coparenting recently following their contentious split.

But maybe that’s all wrong?! Because this new report sure makes it sound like things are about to get way more tense as the legal aspects of the ex-couple’s divorce continue to move forward!!

According to a new report published in The Sun late Tuesday night, Kim and Kanye have been trying to work out their coparenting issues — but they are unfortunately “no closer to agreeing on custody” of their children. Of course, the ex-duo shares four kids — 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm — and coparenting has proven to be a challenge at various points in the past for them.

Now, according to court docs obtained by the news org, a judge has scheduled a trial-setting conference for the former partners for August 5. The two parents have a lot to do before then if they want to avoid going to court on the custody issues, too.

Per the outlet, both parties (or their legal counsel) must “meet and confer” to set a time for a Family-Centered Case Resolution Conference at some point this summer. In that meeting, the parties must discuss each side’s respective terms as far as custody and coparenting are concerned, as well as “exchange financial documents” and other information. As they potentially prepare for a courtroom showdown following the August 5 date, Kim and Kanye are apparently also expected to discuss whether expert witnesses will be brought in to testify about custody concerns.

What a mess that would be…

Of course, as we’ve previously reported, Kanye is now on his fifth lawyer since the divorce proceedings began early in 2021. The 45-year-old rapper parted ways with well-known divorce attorney Samantha Spector back in late May after she filed docs alleging there had been “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” She’d originally been hired to replace prior attorney Chris Melcher after Ye fired him earlier in the year.

Those behind-the-scenes issues could further exacerbate the tension between Kim and Kanye as the possibility of a court date looms. The insider told the news outlet that Ye has been stalling through the divorce to drag out the possibility that things may not be totally over for him and Kim, even despite the presence of new boyfriend Pete Davidson in her life:

“Kanye knows that a successful divorce means it’ll really be over for him and Kim. He’s found it hard since their split, and many of his delay tactics are motivated by his feeling that Kim moved on too fast with Pete.”

Oof.

One family attorney who spoke to the outlet — and who is not representing anyone involved in this legal battle — shared their strong opinions about the likelihood of a trial up ahead:

“I absolutely think that this case will go to trial if Kanye continues to attorney-shop his way through the divorce. One of the best ways to deal with a person who does not believe the rules apply to them is to have a trial or have a court determine the disputed issues. This is a last resort for a celebrity like Kim, who has tried to keep the messiness of her breakup out of the press, but it is the only way to deal with a spouse who will not negotiate from a position based in logic.”

Jeez! Sounds like a bad situation! Guess we should seriously start expecting a trial as a real possibility?!

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers??

