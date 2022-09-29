Feud Getting Worse! Anne Heche’s Son Says Her Ex James Tupper Is Making ‘Unfounded Personal Attacks’ Amid Estate Battle

The fight between Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon and her ex James Tupper is heating up!

As we’ve reported, the twosome has been in a battle to control the Volcano star’s estate ever since she passed away from a car accident in August. The 20-year-old previously submitted court documents requesting to be named as the special administrator of his mom’s estate since she died without a will — and there are a heap of ongoing legal issues stemming from the fatal car crash that need immediate attention. This came after he first requested to be made the administrator and “guardian ad litem” over his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Heche Tupper, earlier this month.

However, Homer has been dealing with issues with his sibling’s father when it comes to the estate. In a previous court filing, he claimed James has been trying to manipulate him and restrict his ability to communicate with Atlas. Yikes. That was pretty upsetting to hear — especially since the boys are both still grieving the loss of Anne.

However, the 57-year-old actor then fired back at Homer, claiming Heche made her wishes crystal clear in an email sent way back on January 25, 2011, with the subject “WILL” — naming him as the executor of her estate. It read:

“In case I die tomorrow and anyone asks. My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”

Furthermore, James claimed that Homer “is not suitable” to run the estate since he is too young, unemployed, and did not have a relationship with Anne at the time of her death. Speaking on the rift, the star then accused him of changing the locks on the apartment his mother shared with Atlas so the teen cannot get his belongings. James also claimed the two brothers haven’t talked with each other since Anne died. A very messy and complicated situation…

But now, it’s about to get even more complicated as Homer is clapping back! According to a new filing obtained by Dailymail.com, he blasts James’ accusations as “unfounded personal attacks” and “frivolous legal claims.”

Importantly, he claims that the email sent by Anne to James naming him as the estate administrator is not legally valid since she never technically signed it! The court documents stated:

“Mr. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a ‘will’ however – as a matter of law – the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or formal witnessed will. The email was not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.”

Hmm. It sure seems like it was what Anne wanted… over a decade ago. Man, this is a tough situation!

This matter between James and Homer doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon! Reactions to the latest in their feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

