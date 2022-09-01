Anne Heche Died Without A Will -- 20-Year-Old Son Homer Seeking Control Of Her Estate

In the weeks following Anne Heche’s tragic August 12 death, her family has been left with an enormous hole in their hearts. Now, they are working to make sure her estate gets properly handled.

Following her fiery crash that led to her coma and eventual death, it has been revealed the Six Days Seven Nights actress unfortunately passed without a will. As we’ve previously reported, Anne’s eldest son Homer Heche Laffoon was devastated by his mother’s untimely departing, and at the time spoke to E! News regarding her final rest place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery:

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her. It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

He added:

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Now, it looks as though he’s also taking legal affairs into his own hands. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 20-year-old has started the process on becoming responsible for her assets. He reportedly filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday to be named the administrator of Anne’s estate, in addition to being named “guardian ad litem” over his 13-year-old sibling, Atlas Heche Tupper. The paperwork reads:

“The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs–Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor. Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor.”

Atlas is Anne’s youngest child, whom she welcomed in 2009 with Canadian actor James Tupper — with whom she was first linked to in 2007 after they co-starred in the ABC series Men In Trees. Atlas is a half brother to Homer, whom the Donnie Brasco star had in 2002 with real estate broker Coleman Laffoon.

An interesting note regarding the celebrity kid’s court filing is the fact that he listed his mother’s annual income as “unknown,” so a forensic accounting investigation will have to be conducted to find answers. A hearing is currently slated for October 11 to address the matter. We hope Homer can attain what he is seeking and become an effective executor and legal guardian, and handle the major responsibilities that come with. And all without any drama.



[Images via Anne Heche/Instagram]