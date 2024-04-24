Anne Heche’s Son Homer Claims Her Estate Can't Pay $6 Million In Debts Following Fatal Car Crash

Anne Heche‘s estate is allegedly unable to pay more than $6 million in claims filed against the late actress after her fatal car accident in 2022.

In court documents filed on Friday by Anne’s eldest son Homer Laffoon and obtained by People, the 22-year-old said the estate is “not yet in a condition to be closed” due to its inability to pay back the pending debts.

Homer, who was named the proprietor of Anne’s estate after a messy battle with his little brother Atlas‘ dad James Tupper, revealed this in the docs:

“[The estate is made up] of a modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects, a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to Decedent’s career in the entertainment industry), an LLC membership interest related to a podcast Decedent helped create and tangible personal property items.”

All of the assets that have been tallied so far only amount to $110,000 (while others are still being appraised). That’s FAR from the total owed! Yikes!

As Perezcious readers know, the Better Together podcaster also released a posthumous memoir called Call Me Anne, but the sales “are not strong” and less than $25,000 is expected to be made from the book since its release in January 2023. Oof. The paperwork noted:

“Based on the anticipated value of the combined Inventories and Appraisals and the filed creditor claims the Estate is insolvent.”

An estate sale is currently being planned for Heche’s personal property to raise more funds. Homer has also “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims” and “has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate.” The docs stated:

“Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation.”

Because of the uphill battle ahead of them, the estate may not be closed until at least July 2025.

The estate is currently being sued by several folks, including the couple who owned the home the Six Days, Seven Nights alum crashed into and the woman who was renting the property at the time and lost her belongings. Each of those claims is for $2 million. Heche’s ex Thomas Jane is also among the creditors, seeking $149,106.04, according to the report. By the way, if the estate is declared insolvent, the estate must pay off as much debt as possible in an order determined by state law. But it seems like a lot of these folks won’t be getting much money back. Ugh. Hopefully for them and for Homer’s sake, this doesn’t get too messy!

