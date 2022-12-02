Anne Heche's Son Granted Control Of Estate As Her Ex James Tupper's Claims Are Dismissed

Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon has officially been granted control over his late mom’s estate.

As you know, the 20-year-old has been in a nasty legal battle with Anne’s ex James Tupper over control of the estate and title of guardian ad litem of her other son Atlas ever since she passed away in August. In late October he filed a request for more authority over the estate — and now a little over a month later he’s finally been granted control.

According to court docs shared by People, the actress’ son won big in court and was given permission to “take possession of all the personal property of the estate of the decedent and preserve it from damage, waste, and injury” on Wednesday. Judge Lee Bogdanoff dismissed James’ claim that Homer was “not suitable” to have control over the estate due to his age, his unemployment, and the fact he wasn’t in contact with his mom at the time of her death. The judge also denied the 57-year-old’s request to investigate the claim her $200,000 jewelry collection had gone missing.

Homer’s attorney Brian L. Phipps was pleased with the ruling, as he told the outlet in a statement after court was dismissed:

“We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us. With Mr. Tupper’s allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication.”

Looks like the feud is finally over, folks! Maybe not with peace, but at least with law.

