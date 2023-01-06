Anne Heche's Son Homer Announces Posthumous Memoir Is Coming Out

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon just wants to honor his mother’s legacy.

Five months after the late actress’ tragic death, her eldest son is sharing a heartfelt update with fans. In a lengthy Thursday Instagram post on his mother’s official account, he wrote:

“Hi Everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I’d find myself responsible for mom’s IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received — thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”

The 20-year-old then cut right to the chase:

“I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself. My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s [sic] own, as you would have wanted.”

He’s releasing the book we’ve heard so much about! And soon!

He added:

“For those in Los Angeles, there will be a special event at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove. I know mom would want to see everyone’s smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies. I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this.”

The grieving son then sweetly concluded:

“As mom liked to sign off, Peace and love, Homer”

Does anyone have tissues?? See the full post (below):

The young adult was previously granted control over his late mother’s estate by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, and it seems he’s handling things in a very mature and respectful way, so far. We’re excited by the official announcement of Call Me Anne, and we look forward to its release!

