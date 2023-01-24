Anne Heche’s 14-Year-Old Son Atlas Releases First Statement Since Mom's Sudden Death

Anne Heche’s youngest son is opening up about his late mother.

Five months after the Six Days Seven Nights actress tragically died in a car crash in Los Angeles, her son Atlas Heche Tupper is remembering his mother fondly. In a Tuesday statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor, the 14-year-old lovingly expressed:

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

So sweet, and so eloquently put.

This marks the grieving teen’s first time publicly speaking out regarding his mother’s death. His older brother, and Anne’s oldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20, previously released a statement on behalf of himself and Atlas back in August, thanking employees at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the Men in Trees star’s ashes were interred:

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her. It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

The comments come as Anne’s posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, hits bookstores.

In the same Los Angeles Inquisitor article, James Tupper, Atlas’ father, also shared some words in remembrance of Anne:

“Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, he was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

We’re glad the legal battle over Anne’s estate has been settled, and her legacy can continue to be cemented. Our hearts remain with Anne’s loved ones as they continue to grieve. Share your support in the comments down below.

[Image via Anne Heche/Instagram]