Ansel Elgort's GF Violetta Komyshan Confirms Split After 10 Years Together

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan are officially over.

As you may know, there have been breakup rumors swirling around for a while now as they were last pictured together in public at the red carpet premiere of West Side Story in November 2021. The 28-year-old actor further fueled speculation when he was snapped kissing a mystery woman in Italy back in August. That’s not all! Ansel was then seen getting cozy with his former The Fault In Our Stars co-star Shailene Woodley during another vacation to the country a month later! He posted several snapshots of the pair together on Instagram at the time, including one where they could be seen snuggling up to each other during a meal and another where they shared an intimate dinner.

The star wrote in the caption:

“It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg.”

The post had many people wondering what was going on between them and if Ansel and Violetta called it quits since neither addressed the split whispers going around prior. However, it seemed pretty clear that the high school sweethearts were no longer an item at the time.

And now, we are finally getting confirmation that they have ended things after a decade together! Speaking with E! News, Violetta revealed she is, in fact, “single” and loving every second of it. She shared while at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime event at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday:

“I think it’s fun.”

When asked if she had any other advice for single women, the professional ballerina said:

“Focus on your work and your passions. I’m 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that – on yourself.”

And looking back on their romance, Violetta touched on how she dealt with all the challenges of dating someone in Hollywood, saying she tried to only “focus on the good stuff”:

“Because there’s a lot of negativity, but there’s also a lot of positivity. There’s probably more positivity than negativity, luckily.”

In case you didn’t know, Ansel and Violetta first began dating in 2012 after meeting at LaGuardia High School in New York City. The two briefly broke up in 2014 before getting back together a year later. At the middle of their relationship, the Divergent alum faced a massive controversy in 2020 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl named Gabby, who was 17 years old in 2014 when he was 20. He denied the allegations at the time, saying he “never and would never assault anyone,” but confessed to having a “brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship.”

Reactions to the split, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

