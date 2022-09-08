Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley Spark Romance Rumors In Italy – What’s Going On?!

Are Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley taking their relationship to a whole new level???

The former co-stars sparked romance rumors after Ansel shared several pictures on Instagram Wednesday of himself enjoying a vacation in Italy with the 30-year-old actress. In one of the snapshots, the pair got cozy while enjoying a nice meal together. Another showed the 28-year-old actor sitting across from Shailene at another dinner — this time, it appeared more intimate as he poured what seemed to be some champagne into her glass. Ansel wrote in the caption:

“It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg.”

Related: Shailene Gives Insight Into Wonderful Life Post-Breakup With Aaron Rodgers!

Hmm… Ch-ch-check it out (below):

They do look rather coupley in these pics, and fans seem to agree as many stormed the comments section to question whether the longtime friends have become, well, a little more than friends. See some of the reactions (below):

“the romance of the fault in the stars is not over” “OMG OMG ARE YOU TWO DATING?” “Wait! You guys dating!?” “Is she your girlfriend?????” “PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ME THESE 2 ARE TOGETHER.”

And those weren’t the only moments between Ansel and Shailene. The Big Little Lies star also shared a video to her Instagram Story of the two trying to recreate the famous life from Dirty Dancing. She explained to her followers that it “took a few tries” to the move before they “finally got there.” Ansel ended up posting the results to his account, saying he was “clean dancing w Shai.”

As Perezcious readers may know, Shailene and Ansel have been pals ever since they starred in the 2014 movie The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent franchise together. So there is a strong possibility this could have just been two friends enjoying a vacation together, and they happen to be super affectionate with each other.

However, these photos do seem like there could be a relationship blossoming between the stars, and Shailene is single now that she has ended things with Aaron Rodgers once and for all. Meanwhile, it seems like Ansel (who has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl) isn’t in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, anymore, considering TMZ reported he was spotted kissing an unknown woman in Italy last month.

So who knows! Perhaps this is the start of something new.

What do YOU think? Friends or more than friends? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ansel Elgort/Instagram, MEGA/WENN, WENN]