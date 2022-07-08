Ansel Elgort Really Just Out Here Posting Nudes After Sexual Assault Accusation?!

Ansel Elgort is enjoying his trip to Paris with some very sus pics…

The 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram account this week and shared a photo dump of snaps from a trip to France. It looks like he’s having fun and all, but the West Side Story star is, of course, coming off a major scandal in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was 17 years old when he was 20. So some of his new posts are, ummm, a little questionable?!

On Thursday, the actor posted a nude snap to his IG Stories. In the pic, he can be seen sitting in a white lawn chair with his legs crossed in front of him.

He’s not wearing anything, as you can see (below), but a pair of red athletic shorts are draped specifically over key parts of his lower body to keep the nudity tasteful enough:

Hmmm…

Along with that snap, the Baby Driver star also posted a set of “selfiez from Paris,” as he wrote in the caption, showing off some of the apparent fun he’s had during the trip to the City of Lights:

As you can see, Elgort was joined on the trip by several pals. It wasn’t immediately clear if his longtime on-and-off girlfriend Violetta Komyshan was there. (FWIW, she’s been posting on IG from NYC over the last couple days, so…)

Regardless, all this comes just over two years after Elgort was seriously accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2014. The woman, who identified herself as Gabby on Twitter while making the claim, asserted that she’d messaged Ansel just days before her 17th birthday. He supposedly responded to her with his Snapchat account, and allegedly requested nude photos.

In her post detailing the apparent assault, Gabby claimed Elgort supposedly soon became the first person she’d had sex with. During one awful act, she alleged the actor said that “we need to break you in” while having sex with her, even after she’d already been “sobbing in pain.”

Elgort denied Gabby’s sexual assault allegations in a subsequent statement, but did admit to having an “entirely consensual relationship” with her. He said at the time:

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

Of course, those allegations first went viral back during the run-up to the release of Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story musical that year.

In the aftermath, Elgort has attempted to move on from the claims. He even went to Britney Spears‘ wedding. (?!?!) But the allegations aren’t going away!! Even after posting new nudes…

