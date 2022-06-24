The Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2022!

Another year, another round of celeb breakups!

While many stars are riding high with their relationship in 2022, there are others whose romances came completely crashing down. And we’ve been hit pretty hard so far this year, with Hollywood couples like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet and Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan already calling it quits.

Related: Stars We Lost In 2022



So prepare yourselves for some heartbreak if you stan’d any of these lovers… Because here is a roundup of all the A-listers who’ve ended their relationships thus far — starting from the most recent pairs to walk in Splitzville:

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

So much for all that baby talk! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after 2 years of dating. Entertainment Tonight broke the news on June 22, with a source revealing the model “feels like they’re on different paths” and the two were “not on the same page” when it came to their future.

According to Us Weekly, another insider claimed things started to change between the former couple following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, saying:

“Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective.”

And once they returned back to the states, Kendall and Devin ultimately hit a “rough patch” in the weeks after, and she decided to get some “space” from the basketball player:

“They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

But before anyone thinks this is the end of the road for them, you may want to wait a second! While they might be over right now, multiple sources have suggested that they could rekindle their relationship in the future. A source specifically told E!:

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work but, as of now, they are split.”

So who knows, we may see these two back together again!

Lauren Graham & Peter Krause

Sad news for Parenthood fans! A rep for Lauren Graham revealed to People in June that she and Peter Krause “quietly ended their relationship last year” after 12 years together. Talk about a well-kept secret! While no other details were revealed about their split, another insider told Us Weekly that they also no longer lived together.

While Lauren and Peter first met in 1995 while on an episode of Caroline in the City, they did not begin a romantic relationship until 2010 when they worked on the dramedy as the brother-sister duo Sarah and Adam Braverman. Despite not knowing what caused their breakup, the Gilmore Girls alum revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2021 that their relationship had changed after spending five months apart due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions:

“Normally it’s a two-hour flight, I’d come home on the weekends, but I couldn’t do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before. So when I came home the house was a little different. There were more piles, I would say. I think the reentry was more difficult. It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore.’ They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’”

Unfortunately, it sounds like the distance may have gotten to them!

Johnny Knoxville & Naomi Nelson

It is another split in the books for Johnny Knoxville. The Jackass star filed for divorce in Los Angeles from his second wife, Naomi Nelson, in June after nearly 12 years of marriage. According to the filing obtained by TMZ, he cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for the split and claims they have been separated since September 2021 – the same month as their wedding anniversary.

Johnny asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo. Additionally, the actor noted in the court documents that he potentially owns separate property from Naomi and plans on figuring out those details at a later date.

Fingers crossed that this divorce goes smoothly!

Jason Momoa & Eiza González

Already?! Jason went through yet another breakup this year, with sources telling People that he ended things with Eiza González:

“They’re just very different people.”

Another insider said that they were “hoping they might work it out,” adding:

“They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages.”

In case you didn’t know, sources previously revealed to the publication that Jason and Eiza were “exclusive” and seeing each other since February “after meeting through work and mutual connections.” But alas, their fling is no more.

Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson

Cannot say this was too jaw-dropping given his track record this year – but Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson‘s whirlwind romance came to an end after only two months of dating. A source revealed to Us Weekly in June that the exes “were never serious to begin with,” adding that they were just “casually dating.”

In case you didn’t know, the 39-year-old reality star made his relationship with the 27-year-old model red carpet official in April at the premiere of The Kardashians in El Lay. Fans started speculating that the two were over when Scott was seen getting flirty with his recent ex-girlfriend Holly Scarfone on Instagram, saying in the comments section a picture where she wore a bodysuit from his Talentless brand:

“I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.”

Yikes! That is pretty telling…

And while Rebecca and Scott are done, the Us insider mentioned how he “likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates” and thus won’t cut her off completely.” So this may not be the last we see of the pair!

Kanye West & Chaney Jones

The flame between Kanye West and Chaney Jones has gone out (maybe)! Sources for TMZ confirmed early in June that the couple, who had been together for five months, had broken up. While not many details were dropped at the time, the 24-year-old was hinting at the update to their relationship status on Instagram. How so? By wiping or archiving almost all of her pictures at the time, including ones with Ye!

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old rapper was seen out and about with a new model Monica Corgan for a screen of Top Gun: Maverick – and it seemed like they were on a date! All signs are pointing that it is over between Kanye and Chaney for now…

According to Page Six, their relationship became “choppy” when they returned home from their trip to Tokyo in May. But the source noted that they are not necessarily done, explaining:

“You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

And that is pretty much what happened! Hours after the news dropped, she shared a video montage on IG Stories dedicated to some of their sweet moments for his birthday – including them sitting courtside at basketball games and their first selfie together. She also wrote:

“Happy birthday baby. I love youuuuu.”

Of course, neither has confirmed the breakup news yet so we will have to see!

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

Heartbreaking! News dropped that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were over after more than a year of dating on June 4 when a source spilled to People:

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Although neither have addressed the end of their relationship, the 25-year-old model scrubbed all traces of the Black Panther star from her Instagram. However, her dad Steve Harvey did comment on the split on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, saying:

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends… I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do. … He’s still a cool guy from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

Still, we were pretty shocked by this one!

Shakira & Gerard Piqué

Longtime couple Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their split in a joint statement in June, saying:

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

This news came after rumors erupted from Spanish outlet El Periodico, who claimed the 45-year-old singer caught Gerard in bed cheating on her with another woman! The soccer star was allegedly kicked out of their home and moved back into his old apartment in Barcelona. Fueling split speculation, fans then noticed that she stopped posting pictures with Gerard in April, and her latest single, Te Felicito, seemingly hinted at the scandal as the lyrics stated:

“I broke into pieces to complete you. They warned me, but I didn’t listen. I realized that everything which is yours is fake. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry, it feels sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie. Congratulations, nice performance.”

Neither Shakira nor Gerard confirmed the cheating allegations — but there is no denying that something bad went down between these two based on those lyrics!

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo ended their engagement after more than a year, with the latter confirming the split in a lengthy Instagram statement in June. He wrote in part that it was a “humbling experience to grow with her on my side,” adding:

“I wish only the best for this person and I will always be there for her. I love you.”

People first reported the sad news, blaming the breakup on “conflicting schedules” and “a lot of time apart.” However, an insider insisted that they “parted ways amicably.” It sounds like the distance really got to these two, but glad that they ended things on good terms. Not many did this year!

Billie Eilish & Matthew Tyler Vorce

He really wanted to let everyone know he was not the bad guy in this breakup situation! Matthew Tyler Vorce confirmed he and Billie Eilish ended their relationship at some point recently after nearly a year together with a message to her fans who bombarded him with accusations that he cheated on the 20-year-old singer. He wrote on Instagram Stories in May:

“Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

The 30-year-old actor then blasted her stans who have sent him a ton of negative comments, saying:

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.”

While Billie has not commented on the split news yet, a source close to Matthew told E! News that she “ended her relationship” with him “recently.” So it sounds like they are truly over — and the Bad Guy artist was the one to initiate the breakup!

Busy Philipps & Marc Silverstein

Their love story came to an end! Busy Philipps announced on a May 27 episode of her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best that she and romcom screenwriter Marc Silverstein separated after nearly 15 years of marriage. The 42-year-old actress explained it had “been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated,” revealing they actually called it quits in February 2021.

Although they had been broken up for more than a year now, they felt releasing a statement “made us sick, both of us, truly ill,” so they took their time with discussing the news publicly:

“We really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly, because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year. But the truth is, we, you know, there’s, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it’s been very well established, right? Like, you make a statement, you’re committed to remaining friends, ‘please respect our privacy and our family’s privacy in this time,’ right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that’s how you do it? I’m serious.”

Busy added:

“The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f**king much was by not involving the public.”

Good for them for taking a step back to figure out the best way to handle the situation!

Liam Payne & Maya Henry

Liam Payne and Maya Henry once again have gone their separate ways — and it was messy! A representative for the One Direction alum confirmed to E! News in May that the former couple ended their relationship for the second time in three years. And it seems their is some drama surrounding their split! There have been some chatter of alleged infidelity on Liam’s end after a fan page posted several shots of him with another woman, Aliana Mawla, on Instagram.

But the worst part? The account actually thought the lady in the pic was Maya when it was, in fact, not. And the 22-year-old took to the comments section to clear up the confusion, writing:

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Oof! But despite the suspicious pictures, another source told Us Weekly that the duo had been done for “over a month” now.

Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah decided to go their separate ways – yet again! After getting back together in June 2021, a source revealed to People on May 18 that the 41-year-old actress “is single now,” mentioning that she “has the best attitude” about the split:

“She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

Another insider confirmed the news, sharing that they have been over “for a while.” As for why they broke up? The source claimed The Daily Show host was “too focused on work and didn’t have enough time for a relationship.” However, they added that he has since been getting back out there despite the breakup:

“He’s back in the dating game as well.”

The breakup certainly did not keep him down too long, huh!

Lisa & Lenny Hochstein

Well-known plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein announced on May 16 to Page Six that he and Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein were getting a divorce after he was seen in the arms of another woman, Katharina Mazepa. When news of his relationship with the 26-year-old model dropped, the Bravolebrity issued a brief statement and confessed she was thrown off by the situation, saying at the time:

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Damn! Meanwhile, Lenny tried to do some damage control on the controversy while confirming his split with Lisa to the outlet:

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

He then claimed his relationship with Katharina did not start until after the breakup, explaining:

“None of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. … I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Mhmm… Seems like this divorce won’t be smooth sailing!

Kurt & Ashley Busch

News broke on May 18 that NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley Busch decided to end their marriage after five years together. According to court docs obtained by E! News, the polo player filed for divorce in Florida at the beginning of May – claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken” after Kurt allegedly “committed a tortious act.” Whoa…

While Ashley did not share any more details about the accusation at the time, she shockingly revealed that things started to sour between them in early April when he “cut off her access to their joint banking account, credit cards and all other forms of support.” Even more so, she claimed the racer “demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June, even though he has another home in which he can reside.”

Sounds like this may get messy! Following the split reveal, Kurt issued a statement to the outlet, saying:

“I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

Steve & Sheree Burton

Talk about a classic soap opera storyline in IRL! After Sheree Burton announced she is pregnant with baby No. 4, her husband and General Hospital alum Steve Burton shockingly revealed the pair had split following 23 years of marriage AND dropped the news that she is having another man’s baby! He wrote on Instagram Stories on May 4:

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Whoa…

It is unknown when the former couple ended things or when Sheree got pregnant, so there is a possibility nothing truly scandalous happened here! The 47-year-old fitness pro hasn’t clarified who the dad is nor reacted to Steve’s bombshell. So who knows!

Madonna & Ahlamalik Williams

Sadly, it did not end up working out between Madonna and her longtime boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams! A source revealed to The Sun that the now-former couple broke up after three years of dating in April, saying:

“Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split. She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family. Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.”

However, the insider insisted that while they have gone their separate ways, there are “no hard feelings” between them at this time:

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives. They spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home. With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

Although Madonna has not publicly comments on the split, she seemingly hinted to it by posting a cryptic quote on Instagram that read:

“Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you….god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go.”

Sounds like a confirmation to us!

Thandiwe Newton & Ol Parker

Things regarding Thandiwe Newton have been a bit of a mystery this year! It all started when the 49-year-old actress suddenly exited the third Magic Mike movie in early April, with sources initially claiming the reason behind it was because she got into an argument with Channing Tatum over the infamous Oscars slap. However, Warner Bros. soon shut down the rumors and revealed that she left due to personal family matters – seemingly hinting at her rumored split with Ol Parker.

Speaking on what those personal matters were, a source later spilled to Page Six:

“Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Parker was spotted out and about without his wedding ring. The Westworld star was then seen cozying up to musician Lonr. (real name Elijah Dias). amid her team’s alleged push for her to go into rehab. Even more so, it turns out that they are reportedly living together! An insider told The Sun:

“Thandiwe has been staying with Elijah in LA and is acting like a smitten teenager. Her wedding ring is off and it seems she has fallen for him. Thandiwe seems like she can’t get enough of Elijah. When he isn’t working, he is with Thandiwe. They are very much a couple and Elijah is acting like the perfect boyfriend. She isn’t hiding this romance. She wants everyone to know about it.”

Wow! So while Thandiwe and Ol have not confirmed the split, all signs are indicating that they are dunzo!

Jana Kramer & Ian Schinelli

Another heartbreak for Jana Kramer…

Three months after going public with their relationship, the One Tree Hill alum sparked speculation that she split from her boyfriend, Ian Schinelli. Why is that? Eagle-eyed followers noticed that she and the personal trainer had recently scrubbed all of their photos of each other on Instagram, as well as saw that she no longer followed him on the platform. And it turned out fans were right! She later confirmed her split with Ian in an interview with Access on April 22, saying:

“I mean, I’m kind of going through it [a breakup] right now. Yeah, you know, I think what I would say [for breakup advice] though is, your story isn’t over. You’ve never going to be alone. It is not as bad as it seems in the moment.”

If you were expecting a clean break between these two, you would be mistaken! After Jana opened up about her feelings following the split, Ian decided not to hold back, too, dropping some shocking accusations about the actress!

Speaking with Us Weekly, the former Navy Seal claimed he broke up with Jana for multiple reasons. He claimed she was moving too fast by suggesting moving in together after a month and marriage within a year, keeping him away from other women (and everyone in his life), and using technology to track his everyday moves. That is not all! Ian also accused her of being a homewrecker, telling the outlet that the country singer “tried to get” several of her co-stars to leave their wives for her, including The Holiday Fix Up cast member Ryan McPartlin. Whoa!

In response, Jana fired back with her own allegations about Ian. She accused him of cheating with a bunch of women, saying:

“The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf. Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story. I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

A source also sided with Jana, claiming he was in the relationship with the Whine Down podcast host for the followers. Yeesh! So much drama!

Maia Mitchell & Rudy Mancuso

Maia Mitchell and her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso split after six years together – and it turned out it happened a while ago! A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly on April 8, saying:

“It happened a few months ago.”

Although neither has said anything about ending their relationship, eagle-eyed fans actually started speculating back in March that they called it quits after noticing the 28-year-old Good Trouble alum deleted pictures of Rudy from her Instagram. The 30-year-old YouTuber seemed to wipe any evidence of Maia from his social media, too.

Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon

Ghostbusters actor Dan Aykroyd parted ways with his wife Donna Dixon after almost 40 years of marriage. The two announced their separation in a joint statement to People on April 30:

“After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Ashley & Michael Darby

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby announced on April 19 that she and her husband Michael Darby were splitting after almost eight years of marriage. According to Page Six, the reality star, who shares two sons with the businessman, said they were at “very different stages” of their lives and had “very different goals” for their futures at this time.

Joe Exotic & Dillon Passage

Take two! After putting their split on hold last year, Tiger King star Joe Exotic officially filed for divorce from Dillon Passage while in prison on March 31. His attorney Autumn Beck Blackledge confirmed the news to People, revealing that the 59-year-old reality star filed in Santa Rosa County, Florida, near where the former couple previously lived together. The lawyer stated that while they did break up last year, Passage allegedly “failed to serve his husband and did not follow through with obtaining a divorce through the legal system.”

Since then, Blackledge claimed Joe tried reaching out to the 25-year-old several times to no avail and hoped “they can both move on with their lives and divorce quickly and amicably.” She added:

“Joe is nearing the end of his cancer treatment and has fallen in love.”

Whoa! “Fallen in love”?! Blackledge continued:

“He has no ill will toward Dillon, but has been trying for a while to reach him to get a divorce settlement. My understanding is that both Joe and Dillion have moved on romantically and they should both have the freedom to love again free from the bonds of marriage.”

Meanwhile, Passage’s manager, Jeff Duncan, told the outlet in a statement that he fully accepted moving forward with the divorce:

“Dillon is pleased to get some finality to the divorce. Previously, his attorneys drafted the necessary paperwork on two separate occasions which were not signed by and then ignored by Joe. Dillon is happy to get some closure and welcomes progress toward his request for divorce to Joseph Maldonado.”

According to the court documents, the big cat lover asked for their four-year marriage to be “irretrievably broken” and requested alimony. Additionally, Joe requested to have the “Passage” part of his last name dropped from his legal name.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus

Third time is the charm!

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6, 2022, after almost 30 years of marriage. According to court records obtained by TMZ, the 54-year-old claimed in the filing that they have not lived together for two years now. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning for the divorce, asking the court to just equally distribute all of their marital assets.

Following the breakup news, the ex-couple presented a united front and issued a statement to People through a representative to explain their decision to end things, saying:

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

As fans know, their relationship first started to crumble back in 2010 when the Achy Breaky Heart singer first filed for divorce. He later withdrew the petition after they were able to salvage their relationship. But three years later, Tish filed for divorce again, but she ended up calling it off shortly afterward.

Time will tell if Tish and Billy Ray will go through with the divorce this time around, but given that the two haven’t lived together for two years now, it seems pretty likely to us!

Natasha Lyonne & Fred Armisen

Natasha Lyonne revealed she and Fred Armisen called it quits while discussing the highly anticipated return of her Netflix series, Russian Doll, in an April interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Their relationship status was brought up when the 43-year-old actress was asked if she was still living in Los Angeles, to which she shockingly confessed:

“I’m not. I had been there living with Fred [Armisen] and during COVID.”

The reason they split after eight years together? She claimed it was over a disagreement about getting a swimming pool. Yep, a swimming pool! Natasha explained:

“I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool… We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer.”

And in case you were wondering, the Orange Is the New Black alum has since purchased a new home complete with a pool. However, she still splits her time between the coasts:

“So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.”

At least she’ll be able to get her laps in now. But we can’t ever say we’ve heard of a couple breaking up over something as trivial as this!

Ali Wong & Justin Hakuta

Comedian Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta have ended their marriage after eight years together. A source close to the former couple revealed the news to People on April 12, saying:

“It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.”

Her rep also confirmed the news to the outlet. Hopefully, the two truly go through this as amicably as possible for the sake of their two kiddos!

Kenan Thompson & Christina EvanGeline

Following more than a decade of marriage, TMZ reported on April 7 that Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline were dunzo. In fact, sources close to the pair claimed they have been separated and just co-parenting their two children, Georgia and Gianna, for over a year now. As for why they called it quits? Sources told the outlet that they just “grew apart” but are still great friends at this time. And while neither has officially filed for divorce, TMZ noted that it is expected to happen at some point in the future.



Scott Disick & Holly Scarfone

After stepping out a couple of times together this year, Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner lookalike Holly Scarfone are already over! The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the 23-year-old Too Hot to Handle star was seemingly together for a few weeks, being spotted on dates at places like the Boum Boum nightclub in Paris and Nobu Malibu. But alas, it looks like their fling was short-lived! He has also already moved on to a new lady, Rebecca Donaldson. So clearly, he’s not hurting too much over this breakup.

Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller

Well, this was certainly a wild breakup…

News of Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller’s split first came out on April 1 from The Sun right after they made their red carpet debut. Sources revealed that the split pretty much all came down to their busy schedules, explaining at the time:

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other. On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

A week later, an insider for Page Six confirmed the two were over, noting that they ended things “amicably a number of weeks ago.” But in a weird twist, the 32-year-old model then posted a selfie of the two on Insta with the caption:

“If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG”

Of course, fans immediately thought Alyssa was trying to shut down the breakup rumors due to the “love you” part. However, Page Six insisted the two were over despite the strange social media move! A source even told the outlet that Andrew’s friends were “weirded out” by the post, adding:

“If she wanted to clear the air, why did she make the post so vague?”

That is certainly a mystery. But it might be safe to say that these two are over — even with Alyssa’s very cryptic post!

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Did anyone see this coming? Kick-starting the year on a sour note, Jason and Lisa shocked the world when they announced in a joint statement on social media back in January that they decided to end their relationship after 16 years together. The longtime couple wrote at the time:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…”

While the news left us and many others heartbroken, it turned out the divorce was actually a long time coming! A source shared with Entertainment Tonight at the time that the pair “were struggling in their relationship for quite some time,” adding:

“When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.”

An insider for People similarly spilled:

“A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can.”

Ultimately, it sounded like distance took a toll on Jason and Lisa. The source also noted that the 54-year-old actress just “had no interest in joining” the Game of Thrones alum “on every location” since “she enjoys her life in LA.”

Although sources later came forward spilling that Jason and Lisa might be calling off their split, he insisted to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Oscars that they “were not back together.” Sigh…

Pamela Anderson & Dan Hayhurst

Following their whirlwind year of marriage, Pamela Anderson decided to end things with her estranged husband, Dan Hayhurst. An insider for Rolling Stone revealed the Baywatch alum filed for divorce in January when her “pandemic whirlwind” with the contractor and bodyguard petered out, adding:

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives.”

While Anderson hasn’t addressed the divorce news, a source then confessed to Us Weekly that the 54-year-old actress feels she “rushed into [the] marriage” and started “having regrets” about it soon after their wedding in Canada on Christmas Eve in 2020. The insider explained:

“She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded. He really wants to make the marriage work. Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye. Now the kids are heartbroken.”

Oof. It’s a shame that the kids had to deal with that – especially since we can imagine the start of their relationship impacted them a lot! We mean, their dad pretty much blindsided them and left their mom for Anderson in 2020.

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund

It has not been an easy time for Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, who called it quits after nearly three years together in January. There was some speculation of the former couple’s split before when the paparazzi spotted her holding hands with another man at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding back in November 2021. But sources confirmed to People that Emma and Garrett broke up a few weeks before January 21 after trying to get through some rough patches in their relationship. One insider said at the time:

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

Neither has spoken out about the breakup since the news broke. As you may know, the pair started dating in March 2019 before welcoming their son Rhodes in December 2020. Unfortunately, their romance has not been smooth sailing over the years. In fact, the breakup news came shortly after it was revealed that the 37-year-old Country Strong actor was sued for negligence by two women who suffered severe injuries from his 2020 DUI. He was also arrested for public intoxication.

Princess Cristina Of Spain & Inaki Urdangarin

A messy situation here! Princess Cristina and her estranged husband Inaki Urdangarn shockingly revealed on January 25 that they had separated following 24 years of marriage. They said in a statement to the news agency EFE:

“By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.”

While it may seem like an amicable split, we can imagine it has been anything but that in reality! The news came after he was caught by the Spanish tabloid Lecturas holding hands with another woman, who has since been identified as 43-year-old accounting analyst Ainhoa Armentia, while on a trip in southern France. What’s worse is that even confirmed the affair, telling Express:

“These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquility and together as we have always done.”

According to the outlet, his wife reportedly “already knew” about the relationship, too! Big yikes!!!

Delilah Hamlin & Eyal Booker

At the start of 2022, Delilah Hamlin reportedly called it quits with Eyal Booker after two years of dating. A source told People that the 23-year-old broke things off after feeling like the romance “ran its course,” saying:

“Delilah broke up with Eyal. The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Another insider shared with Daily Mail that after dealing with multiple autoimmune diseases and seeking treatment for Xanax dependency last year, the model needed a clean slate going into the new year:

“It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career. Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future.”

In case you didn’t know, Hamlin first sparked romance rumors with the former Love Island contestant at Coachella in April 2019 when they were spotted dancing and hanging out together in clips shared to her Instagram Story. The former couple then confirmed their relationship a month later while holding hands and locking lips in Beverly Hills.

Angelina Pivarnick & Chris Larangeira

Round 2! Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira are trying to get a divorce — again. However, this time Larangeira was the one to file for divorce from the Jersey Shore star, submitting the paperwork on January 22. Pivarnick first filed for divorce last year – but it ended up being dismissed over the summer since no additional action was ever taken.

MTV fans first speculated that the pair’s marriage was in trouble after she posted a holiday picture without her hubby and hinted in the caption that “life’s a little crazy right now for everyone.” Although sources told The Sun that Chris and Angelina were “happier than ever” after their divorce papers were dismissed, the 35-year-old was then spotted in October buying a $1,275,000 in Freehold, New Jersey — by herself.

Later on, reports came out hinting at what may have led to their divorce. It turns out that Angelina may have been sleeping with other men — Joe Tarallo and Acapulco Shore star Luis “Potro” Caballero — behind Chris’ back throughout their marriage. When he found out about the alleged affairs, he reportedly decided to pull the plug on their relationship for good.

Well, we guess it just wasn’t meant to be!

Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker

While rumors that Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker broke up first emerged in November of last year, People officially revealed that they put an end to their relationship in February after three years of dating.

The former couple first met at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend in the summer of 2018 before reconnecting two months later. However, Dawson and Booker held off confirming their relationship until the 42-year-old actress was spotted at the airport in Washington D.C., telling paparazzi at the time:

“So far so wonderful. He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can.”

So sad…

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers

Maybe exes??? In February, reports came out that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers shockingly ended their relationship and were no longer engaged after less than two years together. An insider revealed to People that things ended amicably between them, and they were ultimately just “different people” at the end of the day. The source spilled:

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working. They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

However, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors after Aaron gushed about the Divergent star on IG, and they were spotted spending time a lot of time together. A source previously told Us Weekly that they are also “talking things through and trying to keep things private.” But after trying to salvage their relationship, a source told E! News that Shailene officially called it quits with Aaron, sharing:

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

As you may know, Rodgers first revealed their engagement last year during an acceptance speech for the MVP award at the NFL Honors. The 30-year-old actress later confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, the former couple faced some controversy during their time together. Rodgers came under fire in 2021 when news broke that he wasn’t actually vaccinated despite previously saying that he was “immunized.” Sources then told People that Shailene and Aaron agreed to disagree on several political topics – but they seemingly tried to not let it affect their relationship too much:

“She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried.”

We’ll see if these two stay broken up or not!

Kanye West & Julia Fox

The end of Juliye! Julia Fox and Kanye West split in February after two months of dating. The whirlwind romance’s end came following the 44-year-old rapper’s social media tirade against Pete Davidson over Super Bowl weekend, where he slammed the SNL star for destroying his family and called him a ‘d**khead’ in since-deleted posts on Instagram. Shortly after the drama, fans soon noticed that Fox had cleansed her IG account and deleted almost ALL their couple content, leading many to think they called it quits.

The 32-year-old actress then “liked” a picture of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, later commenting on a post from Hollywood Unlocked:

“And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts.”

A rep for Fox later confirmed the pair were, in fact, broken up in a statement to E! News, saying:

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

We can imagine the Uncut Gems star finally became fed up with Ye‘s constant social media attacks!

Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze

It’s brutal out here! News that Olivia Rodrigo reportedly called it quits with her 24-year-old music video producer boyfriend, Adam Faze, broke in February. A source told People at the time:

“They’ve been over for a bit now.”

The duo never outright commented on their relationship but have been romantically linked for less than a year. They first stepped out together in July 2021 when they attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

At least Olivia has some more inspiration for her new music!

Morgan Wallen & Paige Lorenze

Shortly after news broke that Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze were dating for “almost a year,” it was revealed in late February that the two ended up going their separate ways. An insider spilled to Us Weekly at the time:

“Paige ended things with Morgan. She just wants to move on and wants nothing to do with him and the person he is.”

What led to their split? According to Page Six, the controversial country crooner allegedly cheated on her with multiple women:

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people. After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.’”

The source claimed the messages “snowballed, and it got to a point where it was just too much” for the ex of Armie Hammer. They added:

“She’s heartbroken.”

That was certainly fast, huh!

Shanna Moakler & Matthew Rondeau

It’s been a crazy time for Shanna Moakler. On February 24, the 46-year-old’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, took to Instagram Live to go on an alarming and expletive-filled rant, announcing that they were over. He also accused her of cheating on him and still having feelings for her ex-husband Travis Barker:

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because it is done. I am never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is, is that I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship. That’s the truth. That’s the whole f**king truth. And I didn’t say a goddamn f**king thing.”

That same day, police arrested the 29-year-old for felony domestic violence following an altercation in which a report claimed he grabbed Moakler by her hair, threw a chair at her, and urinated on her. However, Rondeau denied ever hurting the former Miss USA. A police officer granted Moakler an emergency protective order shortly after his arrest. An insider told Us Weekly the reality star refuses to reunite with Rondeau after this scary situation, saying:

“She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure. She’s completely done. … It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

But things took an unexpected turn when the reality star revealed days later that she was expecting her fourth child. She told People:

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

However, in another unexpected twist, Moakler revealed to Us Weekly on March 23 that she was actually NOT pregnant. The Meet The Barkers alum explained she “received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight,” adding:

“It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive.”

As we said, it has been a crazy time for her! It is unclear if her and Matthew are talking again at the moment.

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis

Aww! After almost four years together, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis reportedly broke up. While a reason for their split was not revealed, a source told Entertainment Tonight in February that the stars “haven’t been together for a few months.”

The twosome remained very private during their relationship. They never even made their romance Instagram official, nor did they make a red carpet debut. In case you didn’t know, Chris and Annabelle first sparked romance rumors after paparazzi spotted together at London’s Heathrow Airport in March 2018. In July of that same year, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship when spotted holding hands in the streets of London.

Rosanna Arquette & Todd Morgan

Rosanna Arquette is single once again! According to court documents obtained by TMZ, her husband Todd Morgan filed for divorce in Los Angeles on March 9 after nine years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. However, the investment banker claimed that the couple separated on January 1, 2022.

It is unclear if Todd and the Pulp Fiction star had a prenup in place, but he wants the pair to pay for their own legal fees and no spousal support for either party.

Wow…

In case you didn’t know, Rosanna and Todd got married back in 2013 during a private ceremony in Malibu. This is the 62-year-old actress’s fourth divorce. She was previously married to director Tony Greco, composer James Newton Howard, and restaurateur John Sidel.

Danica Patrick & Carter Comstock

This didn’t last very long! Months after going Instagram official, Danica Patrick and Carter Comstock decided to go their separate ways in March. The former NASCAR driver revealed the breakup news to People, saying there was no huge drama that led to it:

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things. It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us. It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

While things did not work out between them, Danica praised the 33-year-old Freshly founder for being a “really amazing guy” and “super sweet.” Love to see an amicable breakup!

Hoda Kotb & Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman ended their engagement together. The pair, who have been together since 2013 and share two daughters, Hope and Haley, revealed on a January 31 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna that they called it quits after getting engaged in November 2019. She said at the time:

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year…on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends. It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season.”

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

This one may be heartbreaking for Vanderpump Rules fans! Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz stunned Bravo viewers when they announced they were breaking up after 12 years together. Both released emotional statements to Instagram on March 15 to reveal the news. The 35-year-old reality star expressed:

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

She then added:

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support.”

Meanwhile, Schwartz expressed that he had “fully respect Katie’s decision” and addressed the rumors that Maloney called it quits because she wasn’t “happy,” saying:

“It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Rumors had been swirling around their breakup ever since Katie was spotted without her wedding ring in several social media posts. Before the former couple’s announcement, sources then confirmed the speculation to The Sun, revealing they had separated:

“Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no. She’s doing her own thing right now.”

Days after announcing their split, Katie officially filed for divorce from Tom on Tuesday, March 22, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg called it quits from his husband of five years, Bobby Boyd. He announced the divorce news in an Instagram post on March 5, writing:

“Bobby and I are divorcing. This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

He continued:

“It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thanks to all for your unwavering support.”

Which breakup were you most surprised by, Perezcious readers? Do you think anyone will get back together in the future? Drop all of your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Eugene Powers/WENN, MEGA/WENN]