Anti-Gay Politician Resigns After Being Arrested Fleeing All-Male Sex Party!

Hungarian politician József Szájer may be anti-gay in the streets, but he’s allegedly very into man-on-man action in the sheets — and we’d have to add roughly 23 more men to paint an accurate picture of what the lawmaker was reportedly caught doing this weekend!

On Sunday, the 59-year-old — who was responsible for drafting Hungary’s pro-Christian constitution that bans same-sex marriage — resigned as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Sunday, after he was arrested, cops say, fleeing an all-gay sex party in Belgium that violated Brussels’ COVID-19 lockdown.

According to reports, police responded to a noise complaint about a party that was taking place above a gay bar on Friday night. When they burst in the scene, officials discovered alcohol, drugs, and what was described as “a party of legs in the air.” A source claimed to Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure:

“We interrupted a gang bang!”

Specifically, an all-male “gang bang” made up of 25 not-so-gentle-men — one of which was allegedly Szájer, who reportedly fled the event by shimmying down a drainpipe before he was stopped by police and found to have ecstasy in his backpack.

While the former MEP denied that the narcotics were his, he admitted to attending the party and apologized for his wrongdoings. He shared:

“I regret that I broke the lockdown rules, that was irresponsible of me, and I will accept the sanctions that result… I didn’t use drugs, I offered to the police on the spot to have an official test done, but they didn’t. The police said they had found ecstasy pills. They were not mine, I know nothing of who put them there and how. I told that to police.”

So that’s his story. But it’s hard to trust a guy who makes a career off of attacking the LGBTQ+ community while he lives out gay porn fantasies behind closed doors.

Szájer has been an elected official for three decades, since 1990, and he previously claimed to have drafted changes to the Hungarian constitution that defined marriage as being between a man and a woman. The 2011 constitution he co-wrote reads:

“Hungary protects the institution of marriage between man and woman, a matrimonial relationship voluntarily established, as well as the family as the basis for the survival of the nation.”

We’d laugh, but this just shows that the fight for gay rights still has a very long way to go.

Okay, fine, we’ll laugh a little.

