Anti-Vaxxer Who Got Caught Using Rubber Arm To Fake Vaccination Complains His Life 'Has Been Ruined'

An anti-vaxxer who went to great — and, truthfully, comic — lengths to evade the COVID-19 vaccine is now paying the price!

According to reports, Italian dentist Guido Russo has been suspended from his job after it was revealed that he wore a fake arm in an effort to fool doctors at a vaccination center last Thursday into giving him a COVID health pass so he could avoid restrictions. Now under investigation for fraud, the 57-year-old has said his life “has been ruined” after he was exposed for using the fake appendage.

Guido reportedly purchased the silicone arm, described as a theater prop, on Amazon, hoping that health workers at the clinic in Biella, northern Italy, would be dumb enough to inject it and give him a Green Pass — a certificate that proves the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative, or recently recovered from COVID. Unsurprisingly, however, vaccine officials realized the texture of the arm didn’t match that of a normal limb.

It’s almost as if medical professionals have more training and knowledge than the weirdos “doing their own research” think they do.

Filippa Bua, the nurse who foiled Russo’s attempt, said she was “incredulous” at the cartoonish attempt to dodge the vaccine. She explained that nurses at the site had for weeks been dealing with angry residents who didn’t want to get vaccinated but felt they had to due to Italy’s new rules banning citizens without Green Passes from going to indoor restaurants, theaters, and museums.

She recalled of dealing with Russo:

“He was a distinct person, like so many others, even smiling, which rarely happens of late… When I touched the arm to feel it before the injection, I realized it was rubber foam.”

Oop.

While it was surprisingly similar to real skin, the health worker said the color and texture of the arm made her suspicious, so she asked the patient to show her his whole arm. She remembered:

“He was wearing a stage bust and, when I discovered it, he even tried to make a joke.”

Bua said Russo brazenly asked her to look the other way and let him go, but she refused and reported him to a doctor on duty.

The dentist has made no secret of his anti-vaccination stance. In fact, a sign on the door to his practice in Biella reads:

“The presentation of the green pass is exclusively VOLUNTARY.”

Following the incident, Russo was reportedly suspended from the Order of Doctors — however, it’s unclear if that was because of his attempt to get a Green Pass illegally, or his stance on vaccines generally. We mean… they’re doctors.

One thing’s clear, though: Russo is very upset that his plan backfired. After being exposed, he told journalists:

“You ruined my life. Go away. I’ll call the police.”

Really? Someone else ruined your life?

Sounds like the guy needs a shoulder to cry on. Hopefully they let him keep it!

