Why Ariana Grande's Victorious BFF Turned Down An Invite To Her Wedding!

Can you imagine getting an invite to Ariana Grande‘s wedding and TURNING IT DOWN?? Well, that’s just what her good friend Elizabeth Gillies did.

The two met while starring together on the Nickelodeon hit Victorious and became great friends IRL. In fact, Gillies confirmed the two were still close in a People interview in 2015:

“She’s like blood to me, she’s like my sister. So unless we have a massive falling out, nothing will be happening there. We lived together, I’ve known her since what feels like the beginning of time…”

So of course gurl got an invite when Ari decided to have her super secret wedding to Dalton Gomez. But unfortunately she was not able to attend the incredibly exclusive event.

Related: Jennette McCurdy Finally Reveals REAL Story Behind Ariana Feud!

The Dynasty star stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night where she revealed that she definitely would have filled up the bride’s side — but she would have had to fly there from where she’s filming in Atlanta! And unfortunately flying during a pandemic isn’t so easy.

She explained:

“I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly.”

Right, all the isolation time before getting back on set. What a huge inconvenience!

And if you’re thinking, hey, maybe her bosses would have understood how big an event this is, well, that was a problem, too. She had to keep it secret! She told Andy Cohen:

“So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn’t even ask for the day off and I couldn’t get the day off. So… I would’ve been there!”

See the full lament (below):

Of course, Elizabeth knows about having to concede wedding plans in the age of COVID. Her own nuptials were scheduled for April 2020 — awful timing in retrospect — and the big celebration had to be canceled. She told Vogue later:

“It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait. It really focused everything down to what matters in life. A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn’t make any sense.”

Instead she and husband Michael Corcoran tied the knot in a farmhouse in New Jersey, with a total of just ten people in attendance.

Of course, even without the Jade to her Cat, Ari had quite the ceremony — you can see some of the stunning pics HERE!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN/Avalon/Nickelodeon/YouTube.]