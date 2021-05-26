Ariana Grande Confirms Secret Wedding To Dalton Gomez With Absolutely STUNNING Pics!!

Finally, we get to see inside Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez!

The gorgeous bride confirmed the private nuptials by releasing a collection of beautiful snapshots to Instagram on Wednesday. With flowers hanging from the ceiling and candles lit all over her Montecito home, the husband and wife couldn’t look happier having just said, “I do!” The 27-year-old pop star kept the caption of her post simple, writing:

“5.15.21”

See the first glimpse at the fairy tale-esque party (below)!

AH-mazing! We’re SO happy for them!!

As you can see in the photo carousel (above), the Grammy winner stayed true to her signature look by styling her hair in a half ponytail under her veil. Meanwhile, her classic white gown was designed by none other than Vera Wang, with Dalton rocking a Tom Ford suit!

Of course, this whole wedding came as a shock to fans who weren’t expecting the couple to get hitched so quickly after their December 20 engagement! But when you know, you know, and via sources who spoke to Us Weekly, Ariana had her sights set on the real estate agent the moment they first met! The insider explained:

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him.”

The confidant added in August:

“He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

The pandemic was also the perfect time for the God Is A Woman vocalist to truly focus on her relationship, as another source noted after her engagement:

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships. They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

From first being spotted together at a bar in February 2020 (just before the world changed forever due to COVID-19) to tying the knot in a small ceremony attended by their closest friends and family (only about 20 guests, to be exact), the newlyweds have already been through so much in their short time together! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for them!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Is the wedding decor what you would have imagined for the singer?! And how about that dress?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

