Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon Recreate HIGHlarious Viral Wicked Video!!

Now this is some Wicked marketing done right!

In a hilarious TikTok posted on Thursday, Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon recreated a viral video in which two men argued over whether Glinda is a princess or not. In the clip, Ari can be seen mouthing the words:

“Hold on, hold on, hold on. Her sister was a witch, right? And what was her sister? A princess, the wicked witch of the east, bro. You’re gonna look at me and you’re gonna tell me that I’m wrong? Am I wrong? She wore a crown and she came down in a bubble, Doug. Grow up bro, grow up.”

Hah!

Jimmy waved her off, shouting:

“Get educated!”

LOLz!! Watch the remake and the original (below):

Iconic!

Reacting to the funny clip, fans wrote on social media:

“she’s been WAITING to recreate this

“THE GESTURES. THE EMOTIONS. SHE WAS MEANT FOR THIS”

“i have full confidence that there was no rehearsal this was all first take”

“She put her heart and soul into that omg”

“even the head shake at (the wicked witch of the east bro) was on point”

“without a doubt, the best re-creation I’ve ever seen in my entire lifetime”

LMFAO! It’s a hit! Finally, the Wicked marketing didn’t flop! See more from the pop star’s time on The Tonight Show (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NBC/YouTube & FallonTonight/TikTok]

Nov 15, 2024 10:25am PDT

