Ariana Madix Doesn't Know If She 'Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

While speaking with People on Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about the explosive cheating scandal between ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and her friend Raquel Leviss. As you can imagine, after such a traumatic experience, the 37-year-old Bravolebrity has some trust issues! She admitted:

“When this first happened, I really thought, ‘I don’t know how I can trust anyone again.’ A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about that…'”

Completely understandable! After a near decade-long relationship ended in such a betrayal, it makes sense why she’d still feel so raw.

Luckily, though, she hasn’t given up hope just yet. She added:

“But her saying that, and hearing that from others too, has really helped me move forward. I’m getting there, at my own pace.”

Ariana is “floored” by the support she’s received mid-scandal, too. And not just from fans, either! A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Chenoweth, and Molly Shannon have given their takes on the subject — Roy Wood Jr. even brought up the Scandoval at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner! Ariana says:

“I’ve been absolutely floored by the support. There’s a pretty long and very incredible, mind-blowing list of people who have spoken out about it or even just have like, any knowledge of any of it at all. And I swear, every single time, my jaw is on the floor and it’s me and my friends in our group chat being like, ‘Are you freaking kidding me? This is insane!'”

She said going through something so heartbreaking in the public eye has been a unique — and surprisingly positive — experience:

“These are all sorts of heroes of mine. So it’s just really, really wild that they even know I exist on this planet. Going through this in the public eye has definitely added an aspect that makes it an additionally insane experience. But the support from the public has been really amazing and has meant the absolute world to me.”

As for the Bravo star’s new beau Daniel Wai? She can’t say enough nice things about him:

“He is very cute, and just the kindest person. I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like just a completely new and amazing energy right now.”

Love it! Even in the middle of all this mess and all her hardships, Ariana is still pushing forward and living her best life!

