Ariana Madix DEFENDS Billie Lee Walking Her Dog Amid Tom Sandoval Hookup Rumors!

Ariana Madix is wading into the Billie Lee controversy! And she’s NOT mad?!

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest Scandoval drama, Vanderpump Rules fans and cast members have been turning their attention onto Billie ever since Tom Sandoval admitted to cheating on Ariana with several women. Considering the pair sparked dating rumors in season 7, it’s caused Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and plenty of others to reconsider everything they know about Tom and Billie’s relationship! It doesn’t help that Billie’s been spending a TON of time with the bar owner lately, including an apparent sleepover last month!

So, naturally, fans were fed up when they spotted DailyMail.com‘s latest photos of Billie walking Ariana’s dog! According to the outlet, the 39-year-old Pump Rules alum was seen taking the grey-and-white Pit Bull mix, Mya, on a walk on Saturday after spending a few hours at her friends’ shared pad on Friday night. The exes reportedly adopted the pup in 2020. A Bravo fanatic, @cici.loves.you reposted the article on Instagram, arguing on Monday:

“Don’t touch Ariana’s dog Mya !!”

The user also took issue with the headline, which read, “Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee walks Tom Sandoval’s dog after spending time at his house…following rumors of a past fling.” Cici scratched out “Tom Sandoval’s dog” and replaced it with “Ariana’s dog,” noting:

“Ugh, the way this makes my blood boil. And who ever [sic] wrote that article, do your due diligence properly.”

Innerestingly, Ariana actually commented on the post and clarified her feelings about Billie taking care of her pooch. She wrote:

“billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do, but mya is my dog and that article should correct itself .”

Whoa! Pretty impressive that Ariana’s defending Billie amid everything! Check out the post HERE.

As we mentioned, after Tom’s affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed in March, several of his other alleged infidelities have been dug up, too. Last week, Scheana said on her podcast that she “absolutely think[s]” the TomTom co-owner cheated on Madix with Lee. In previous episodes of the series, Scheana, Kristen Doute, and Lala had suspicions about their friends’ relationship after hearing about hookup rumors. During the VPR season 10 finale, the Give Them Lala host dished:

“I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people. A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do.”

Tom’s rep denied any such thing, telling Page Six last week:

“I can confirm that is absolutely not true. They are friends.”

Soo… is the fact Ariana defended Billie a sign that nothing nefarious is going on? Or is she just trying to be the bigger person? Let us know what U think (below)!

