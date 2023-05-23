Andy Cohen Suggests Raquel Leviss Started Affair With Tom Sandoval To Get 'A Lot Of Attention'?!

Andy Cohen has his suspicions as to why the whole Scandoval went down!

On last week’s episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, the TV host got real about what he thinks of this whole ordeal. Of particular not? A hot take he dropped about Raquel Leviss and her secret intentions. He explained it all started in a Season 7 episode:

“[Raquel] was barely on the show. … Maybe two seasons ago or more, she was having a puppy party. That was her first kind of event that she was having on the show. She was very upset ’cause none of the girls wanted to come. They’re like, ‘We’re not coming to your f**ing puppy party.'”

In case you need a refresher, Raquel first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in season 5 as James Kennedy‘s then-girlfriend. Up until Season 8 she had a smaller recurring part — until Season 9 when she “somehow” got the attention of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Then she became a big part of the main girl group including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and, of course, Ariana Madix. As Andy pointed out, now Raquel is “in the mix in a very big way.”

When asked if he believes Raquel became “intoxicated” with the newfound fame, the Bravo producer dished:

“She got a lot of attention. Maybe she became intoxicated by being such a part of the show, and maybe that made her lose her sense of herself.”

Damn! A whole affair just for the attention? Could she really have been tainted so much by show business? That’s a hell of a way to social climb!

If you’ll recall, during last week’s Season 10 finale, Ariana confronted her ex and said Raquel has been “searching for her identity in men” and has “no identity of her own.” It sounds like Andy somewhat agrees with that, considering he thinks it may have begun as just attention-seeking behavior!

Lots of opinions have been flying around about Scandoval, but this is a new one on us. The whole thing just keeps getting messier by the day, with Raquel reportedly finally breaking it off with her estranged lover. And recently Sandoval himself has been accused of cheating with more than just Raquel — now there are rumors flying saying the first person he cheated on Ariana with was none other than Billie Lee! Lala was the first one to bring up the old scandal during the Season 10 finale, saying:

“I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people. A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do. We need to open that case back up. It went cold, and I don’t think it need [sic] to be cold no more.”

Not only that, Ariana confessed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that the Season 3 VPR scandal of Sandoval cheating with “Miami girl” was completely true! All of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman’s dirty laundry is being aired out and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon!

