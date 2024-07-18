Tom Sandoval FIRES Lawyer & Promises To Drop Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix After Extreme Backlash!

Another shocking twist in the Scandoval lawsuit drama!

As we’ve been reporting — with mouths agape — Tom Sandoval sued his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix this week for accessing sexually explicit videos of Rachel Leviss on his phone without “authorization or permission.” The same ex-girlfriend he cheated on for months with the former pageant queen! He also claimed the Dancing with the Stars alum made “copies” and sent the videos to “Leviss and third parties.” Obviously a ludicrous way to describe the fact she accidentally saw a sex tape while holding her boyfriend’s phone! This comes amid the lawsuit against the former couple filed by Rachel, which also calls what Ariana did participating in “revenge porn.” We’ll remind you, she’s the one who was cheated on and definitely didn’t want or expect to see that video!

Related: Ariana Madix Shades Tom Sandoval After His Shocking Lawsuit — LOOK!

When news of the lawsuit broke, Sandoval understandably faced backlash from Vanderpump Rules fans and his co-stars. Ariana’s legal team slammed the “frivolous claims” made by her ex-boyfriend. Even Scheana Shay — an ally to him on Season 11 of the Bravo series — slammed the “cruel” and “vile” move from him, even voicing her regret for becoming friends with him again! And no one can blame her or anyone else for bashing Sandoval! Suing the woman he hurt for finding the evidence of his months-long affair with her best friend? After defending her from the lawsuit against her from that said friend? So messed up! Not to mention it once again shows this guy has zero remorse for his actions!

But wait!

We have a huge update! Now, Sandoval is saying the lawsuit was… all a mistake? Not in the way that he realized just how awful his decision was after the fact. No, the bar owner claimed he never intended to sue Ariana and was misled by his attorney, Matthew Geragos! After reactivating his account on Instagram, he explained in a post on Thursday:

“Late Tuesday afternoon my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana. He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it. The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me.”

Huh?! Sandoval claims once he realized what happened, he immediately fired the celeb lawyer. The next step now is to drop the suit entirely — and he swore to do so! The Bravolebrity continued:

“I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter. Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team. In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”

Sandoval seriously can’t even own up to this massive problem he created! He had to throw his lawyer entirely under the bus! He can’t even apologize to Ariana somewhere in the message! Jeez.

But one thing we can agree on? Sandy should’ve done more of his “due diligence” before he moved forward with this plan. He probably could have saved Ariana a headache or two if he had! See the statement (below):

Reactions to the statement from Sandy, Perezcious readers? Do you buy he never intended to sue Ariana? Or do you think he’s just trying to dodge some of the backlash? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]