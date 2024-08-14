Ariana Madix Just Spoke Out About Tom Sandoval's Absurd Lawsuit, And...

Ariana Madix is finally speaking out about Tom Sandoval suing her over the Scandoval X-rated video fallout! And her look says it ALL — even more than her words!

On Tuesday night, the 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. Naturally, Andy asked about the lawsuit that Tom filed last month against Ariana for accessing the explicit Rachel Leviss footage without his “authorization.” Sandoval, as we’ve reported, quickly dropped the lawsuit and later claimed that he had been misled by his lawyer over the filing. But fans were up in arms that the 42-year-old would have the audacity to sue Ariana at all — especially after he was the one who got caught having a long-term affair!!!

And now, we’ve just learned how Ariana felt about it!! During Tuesday night’s WWHL ep, Andy asked about the Love Island USA host’s initial take on the legal action when it was revealed:

“What was your reaction when you saw that? You must have been quite furious.”

Ariana shot Andy a LOOK (!!!), and then replied:

“That was a really bad day.”

Understatement of the century! Cohen shot back:

“It was a really bad day. Among many bad days. But I would think that your bad days are over.”

That made the Dancing With The Stars alum laugh, and she answered:

“That would be great.”

No kidding!

Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Seriously, tho, that look says it ALL. Doesn’t it??

What do U think about Ariana’s sassy attitude here, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes in the comments (below)!

