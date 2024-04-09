Modern Family Star Ariel Winter Slams Fan Concerns That Her BF Luke Benward Is 'Controlling'

Don’t come after Ariel Winter on TikTok!

The Modern Family alum spends a lot of time on the app sharing videos of her cooking escapades, her dogs playing and lounging around the house, and life with her boyfriend Luke Benward. But this week, she took time out of her TikTok creator schedule to call out a fan who worried that Luke was being “controlling” in their relationship. And she did it in the perfect way!

Last Friday, the 25-year-old star posted a video of what she called her “go-to weeknight” recipe for making stuffed peppers for dinner. The clip itself is pretty straightforward. Ariel shows fans how to chop up the peppers, dice onions, add spices, sprinkle cheese, and cook the whole thing. Simple, right? Well, at one point, Benward walks into the video, grabs some cheese, and tosses the pieces over to the dogs off camera. As it happens, Ariel jokes on cam:

“He’s a grill daddy, he’s a dog daddy, he’s a cheese daddy.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

@arielwinter One of our go-to weeknight dinners. These stuffed peppers are so simple and sooo good???? Save this for dinner inspo! Inspired by Dinner At The Zoo’s recipe 6 Bell Peppers 1 lb ground turkey breast Olive oil 2 onions— diced 6 cloves garlic— minced or finely chopped Tops of bell peppers (not stem)— chopped 1 cup *cooked* white rice Salt Pepper Italian Seasoning Oregano Fresh mozzarella log— shredded Fresh parsley- chopped Cooking spray Prep some rice in a rice cooker. Turn oven to 350 and wash bell peppers. Once dried, cut the tops off, remove ribs & seeds, and place cut side down in a baking dish pre sprayed with cooking spray. Add an inch of water into the dish, cover with foil and place in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Take peppers out and put on paper towel cut side down to dry. You do not want water in your peppers when you put filling! Wipe baking dish if there is left over water and add more cooking spray. Dice onion and tops of bell peppers, then mince or finely chop garlic. Shred mozzarella and set aside. Heat oil in a pan & add the onion and bell peppers. Cook for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add garlic & cook for 30 seconds-1 minute. Do not let garlic burn. Add ground turkey and salt & pepper. Break up meat with a spatula & wait for it to cook through. Add Italian seasoning & oregano. (I add a little dried parsley in there as well as the fresh parsley that will later go on top of the mozzarella.) Next add the cooked rice and tomato sauce and stir. Make sure to taste as you go! I prefer to over season rather than under, but the key to getting the best result is to taste and add as you go. Add half of the mozzarella & stir again until fully melted and combined. Put peppers back in baking dish & fill. Add the rest of the mozzarella on top. Cover with foil (covered with cooking spray as well so the cheese doesn’t stick). Bake for 20 minutes, then remove foil and add fresh parsley on top and then bake for another 10 until cheese is lightly browned. Remove from oven and enjoy!!! #dinnerideas #stuffedpeppersrecipe #dinnerrecipe ♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Love it! Just a nice cooking clip for fans to follow if they want a new recipe. And that’s the end of the story, right? Uh, WRONG!

Down in the comments, one fan posted a since-deleted remark about how Benward is “controlling” towards the Tripped Up alum. And in response to the now-wiped comment, per E! News, Ariel went all in on the sarcasm! She wrote:

“Guys please help he’s forcing me on onlyfans so he can be my manager and he doesn’t let me out of the house!!!! SOS!!!!”

Ha!! She went WAY over the top to clap back at that allegation! That’s definitely one way to quell fan rumors before they pick up steam. Jokes aside, Ariel then added that TikTok users ought not “believe everything they see” on the app before going on to fully assure her fans and followers:

“He’s a great man, and if he wasn’t, the dogs would take his ass outside.”

LOLz!! That’s one way to lay it out there!

Speaking of those dogs, BTW, Ariel and Luke have six of ’em: Casper, Cobain, Cupid, Chloe, Cash and Cleo. And just last week over on Instagram, she revealed how they celebrated Easter with the doggos as the center of their family focus:

Seems like a fun family weekend with the cutest fur babies ever!

What do U make of Ariel’s snarky trolling to get back at nosy fans, tho, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ariel Winter/Instagram/Instagram]