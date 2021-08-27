Eric Stonestreet Responds To Critics Who Think He's Too Old For His Fiancée!

On Sunday Eric Stonestreet shared his best news yet: he and longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer are getting married!

The Modern Family star shared a series of pics of the couple post-popping the question, with Lindsay sporting an exceptionally large but still classy diamond engagement ring. Both the former Cam and his future wife looked completely elated, much to the delight of friends and co-stars.

Unfortunately, we guess not all the responses were quite so sweet. Apparently over the past few days Eric has seen some nasty trolling comments about the age gap between him and his new fiancée.

In a new post, he blasted the criticism in two ways. First, he pointed out there isn’t much of a disparity between their ages at all. He’s 49, and she’s 42. We’re not exactly talking Scott Disick numbers here. Taking to Instagram again on Wednesday evening, he wrote:

“Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancé.”

As for everyone’s perception over their looks? Well, thankfully the sitcom vet has just as much of sense of humor about himself as you’d expect! He joked:

“Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”

How did he fix it? Oh, he put them through one of those old filters. Well, we should say he put her through one. The result is, well, hopefully enough to make people second-guess their gut reactions to seeing them together!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious “solution” below!

Ha! Our favorite part there is the hashtag where he pointed out “she said yes to this.” So take that, haters!

BTW does anyone else think aged up Lindsay looks kind of like Beth Grant?

Ariel Winter certainly was still into Eric’s future wifey, or as she calls her “the QUEEN.” She responded to the new pic:

“gilf vibes”

Ha!

Others wrote on the post:

“You are both perfect the way you are. I love the way you both look and most important. LOVE EACH OTHER Who cares what people think.” “You look great without any filters! Congratulations,” “Why do people feel the need to make those comments. I love your response congrats” “Hahaha. Screw them. So happy for you both !!!

The couple met back in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City, which Eric co-hosts with fellow comedians Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, and David Koechner. Clearly Lindsay saw how awesome the Modern Family star is and not that he was… doing math… seven years older.

REALLY?! That’s all y’all were worried about? SEVEN YEARS?? Y’all heard of Gavin Rossdale ffs??

Anyway, congrats, Eric and Lindsay! Y’all look great at any age! Go be happy!

