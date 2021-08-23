Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To Longtime GF Lindsay Schweitzer!

Congratulations are in order!

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet announced his engagement to pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer via Instagram on Sunday. Per People, the pair first met in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City and went on to date for more than five years.

The 49-year-old kept it light in the IG announcement, hamming it up in the photos as his new fiancée showed off her ring. He joked in the caption:

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'”

The news was met with love and well wishes from the actor’s famous pals, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rob Riggle, Kate Hudson, Zachary Levi, Octavia Spencer, Michael Bublé, and rumored ex Bethenny Frankel, among others.

His Modern Family crew also joined in the celebration, with comments from Rico Rodriguez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. Onscreen niece Ariel Winter responded with enthusiasm, writing:

“F**K YEAHHHHHH!!!!!! You finally wifed up the QUEEN!!!! Love you both! Congrats! “

While Julie Bowen teased:

“I honestly don’t know who is luckier (lie: I do)”

Aww! It’s so sweet to see that Eric’s friends and co-stars are not only happy for him, but are super supportive of this relationship. Wishing these two the best of luck. Congratulations, guys!

[Image via Eric Stonestreet/Instagram]