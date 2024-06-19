Surprise! Ashanti & Nelly Secretly Got Married MONTHS Ago -- Details!

Ashanti and Nelly are officially married!!! OMG!

After YEARS together, then years apart, then rekindling their romance, the lovebirds are now husband and wife! And have been for a WHILE! On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the spouses tied the knot six months ago — back in December 2023! Yes, really!!

Citing St. Louis County public records, their date of marriage was listed as December 27, 2023. So, that means back in April when Ashanti referred to the Dilemma rapper as her “fiancé” in an interview with Essence, he was already her full-blown hubby!

Maybe they just eloped and are planning a bigger wedding sometime down the line?! Because the nuptials were so quiet and private! And also because if you didn’t know, the Foolish singer is currently PREGNANT with Nelly’s child! The news was first reported by an insider back in December — the same month they got married — and then she later confirmed it in April.

It’s not clear where their December nuptials took place, but TMZ reported it was possibly in Nelly’s hometown. Gotta love a love story in the Lou!!

We’re so happy for this duo! They’re SO meant to be! Congratulations! Reactions?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Ashanti/Instagram & Nikki Nelson/WENN]