Ashanti & Nelly Are Engaged! And Finally Confirm Pregnancy News!

It’s wedding AND baby season for Ashanti and Nelly!

On Wednesday, Ashanti took to Instagram to finally confirm her pregnancy! In a fun video collaboration with women’s fertility health company Proov, the Foolish singer gets ready backstage for a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. You can hear voices shouting, “showtime,” as the artist’s mom and manager Tina Douglas steps into her dressing room to ask how much longer before the singer is ready. At that point, Ashanti emerges in a sequined button-down shirt and a fur vest while holding a Proov product. She responds:

“I’m gonna need about nine months.”

OMG!

Related: Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting Their First Baby Together!

Ashanti’s mom GASPS in excitement as the video cuts to the Proov logo and a “to be continued…” promise. Watch (below):

The mom-to-be tagged Nelly and captioned the video, “Baby baby baby baby…. ”

But that’s not the only exciting news!

In a related interview with Essence, Ashanti ALSO announced that she and the Just a Dream rapper are engaged!!! She told the outlet:

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.

How exciting!

The 43-year-old also revealed she and Nelly co-own Proov, hence the ad!

Last year, she and the Hot In Here rapper rekindled their romance after 10 years apart. In December, an insider spilled the pregnancy beans to Us Weekly after the happy couple sparked pregnancy rumors at Nelly’s annual White Ball event in St. Louis.

This will be Ashanti’s first child, while her 49-year-old fiancé shares two adult children — 29-year-old daughter Chanelle and 24-year-old son Cornell Haynes III — with ex Channetta Valentine. He also adopted his late sister Jackie Donahue’s children after she died of leukemia in 2005.

We gotta say, pregnancy looks great on Ashanti! We’re so excited for her and Nelly!

Thoughts? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]