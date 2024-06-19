Kevin Costner Finally Sets Record Straight On Rumors He's Dating Jewel!

Does Kevin Costner have a new woman in his life?

Since Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce last year — opening the floodgates on a whole host of messy legal drama — the Yellowstone star has kept it pretty low-key on the dating front. OH, that is… except for the dating rumors surrounding him and Jewel!

Back in November, Kevin was caught looking very “flirty” with the Foolish Games singer on a Caribbean getaway. Weeks later, an insider told People the relationship was “not brand new” but that there was a “big attraction on both sides,” implying that they had been dating for some time. Things went quiet for a while after that until Jewel herself called Costner “a great person” in an interview with Elle in April — but didn’t confirm whether or not they were dating.

But now, Kevin has some more solid answers for us!

Related: Prince William Told Kevin Costner Princess Diana Had A Crush On Him! OMG!

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the Horizon: An American Saga star was asked if he’s “in love right now” and said a firm “NO.” When Howard told him he’d “heard rumors,” Kevin responded:

“I know, but that’s what they are.”

Asked specifically about Jewel, Costner finally broke it down:

“No, Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out ever. She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. She’s special, I mean, she’s beautiful enough to go out with.”

Howard asked how the rumors all started, and The Bodyguard star dished that following his divorce, he finally took billionaire Richard Branson up on a decade-long invite to his island — so he hopped on a plane with nine other passengers, one of whom being Jewel, another being Emma Watson, and seven others “who weren’t celebrities.” He recalled about the singer:

“She was somebody that I just had some tremendous conversations with, along with Emma. But what happened was — the rumor was I went down there on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane [with her]. I was on with nine people! And I don’t want the press to ruin this for us because I’ve had conversations with her text-wise and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship. We don’t have a romance, and we’ve not dated. She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things, it just has never happened for us.”

He added:

“She’s everything you might think, but it just hasn’t happened.”

Hilariously, Howard added he “would have sworn” they were together based on the headlines! Ha! Watch the full clip (below):

Well, there you have it, folks! After MONTHS of dating speculation, it’s finally confirmed that Kevin and Jewel are just friends! Thoughts??

[Images via The Howard Stern Show/YouTube & Jewel/TikTok]