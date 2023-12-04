Ashanti Is Pregnant With Nelly's Baby After Rekindling Romance This Year!

Ashanti is going to be a momma!

The Falling for You singer and her boo Nelly are going to be parents, an insider told Us Weekly on Monday! The source spilled:

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

How exciting!

Related: Jeannie Mai Learned Jeezy Was Divorcing Her On The INTERNET!

As Perezcious readers know, the love birds dated on and off for a decade beginning in 2003, but went their separate ways in 2013. However, earlier this year, the two rekindled their romance and have seemingly been happily ever after since! Nelly spoke about it during a chat on Boss Moves with Rasheeda back in September:

“I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think, planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, ‘Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.’”

Over the weekend, the two sparked pregnancy rumors while dancing with BOTH their hands on her belly during his White Ball event in St. Louis. See (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Awww!

While this will be Ashanti’s first kid, Nelly shares 29-year-old daughter Chanelle and 24-year-old son Cornell Haynes III with ex Channetta Valentine.

We’re so happy for these two! Share your support in the comments down below!

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]