Bachelor In Paradise Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Expecting Their First Child!!

Bachelor In Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are going to be parents! The couple, who married in 2019, made the big announcement during an Amazon livestream Thursday, in which Jared gushed:

“I felt like a dad today for the first time. I’m learning so much!”

While they don’t know the sex of the baby yet, the reality stars will find out next week (and hopefully tell us all, LOLz!). The 32-year-old continued:

“We have an appointment next week where we’re going to find out the sex of the baby. It will be cool when we go. We can see, like, a foot.”

Even more exciting news… While we haven’t seen a good glimpse of Ashley’s baby bump YET (she was sitting down during the livestream, which can be viewed HERE), the duo will be posting a video of the moment they learned she was pregnant on Thursday afternoon. So watch out for their Instagrams, Bachelor Nation!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Send the couple your congratulations in the comments (below)!

