Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Engaged (Again!) But 'They Aren't Rushing' To Head Down The Aisle

Just when you thought these two were done forever, they come roarin’ back into each other’s lives — and back in the headlines, too!

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got white-hot with their love during fall 2020’s season of The Bachelorette, and they’re evidently on that same page once more, because the on-again, off-again duo is now engaged! Again!

According to Us Weekly, a source confirmed the engagement (er, re-engagement) on Tuesday. The insider is quick to note that just because they’re engaged, it doesn’t mean they’re rushing to marriage, of course, but this is still a big deal (below):

“They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”

Bachelorette fans will recall how earlier on Tuesday we reported that the 40-year-old former leading lady is getting her breast implants removed due to health concerns. Moss, 32, is said to be very supportive of Clare as she goes through this, too.

The source shared more details about the couple’s sudden reconciliation, too. And it sounds like some privacy (AKA time away from the reality TV cameras) has really done this pair well:

“They’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known. They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.”

Dale recently moved into a new place in New York City, and while the couple is planning to hunker down and spend a lot of time there, they also intend to spend a lot of time traveling the world with each other, as well.

The insider admitted as much, saying:

“[They are] in a much better place than where they were months ago. They have plans to travel this summer. She still has her home in Sacramento. Sacramento will always be home to her and she’ll be in California a lot still since she still takes care of her mom and her sisters live there.”

We’ve spent no shortage of time speculating on these two, Perezcious readers! So honestly it’s sort of nice to see them willing to put in the work and do the hard stuff as they build back whatever serious spark they had in Palm Springs!

Think they can do it, y’all?! Can Clare and Dale really make it work this time around?? Sound OFF with your opinions on this matter down in the comments (below)!

