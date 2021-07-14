Country Singer Ashley Monroe Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With Rare Blood Cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

The 34-year-old musician took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sad news with fans, revealing she has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. In case you don’t know, the Mayo Clinic explains that the cancer is a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It is an uncommon variant of slow-growing cancer that causes the bone marrow to overproduce white blood cells, which negatively impacts red blood cells. This ultimately leads to fatigue, severe abdominal pain, and difficulty fighting infections. Sounds awful!

In an emotional post, the Hands On You singer explained she initially thought her problem was just anemia before later discovering she actually had blood cancer:

“A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day.”

However, Ashley’s red blood cell count continued to keep falling despite her B12, iron, and folic acid remaining at a normal level. This eventually led doctors to perform a bone marrow biopsy and discovered the primary reason for her health issues. Monroe said:

“It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say.”

Despite the diagnosis, the Pistol Annies performer is meeting the unfortunate situation with optimism. She expressed how thankful she was to have an illness that’s “VERY live with-able” before adding:

“I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most.”

That’s the right attitude to head into this tough time with! Monroe then asked fans to respect her boundaries, stressing she only wants medical information from Vanderbilt University experts in Nashville:

“I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions. I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with. That’s why I was hesitant to post about it.”

Still, the momma also requested for all of the positive energy to be sent her way during this difficult period:

“I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go.”

You certainly got this, girl! Take a look at her entire post (below):

Of course, many members of the country music community jumped into the comments section to send their love to Ashley. Martina McBride offered her support with a simple heart emoji, while Lainey Wilson called the Tennessee native an “inspiration.” And Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman commented:

“You have our whole hearts and our fervent prayers all the way on this, sweet one.”

Love to see it! Sending all the light and good vibes to Ashley as she heads into this battle!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]