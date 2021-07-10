Ashley Olsen Casually Holds Giant Machete On A Hike In Rare Picture From Her Boyfriend Louis Eisner

Spotted: Ashley Olsen in the wild!

On Friday, her boyfriend Louis Eisner shared a super rare photo of the notoriously private 35-year-old fashion designer taking a hike with a couple of interesting items in tow. Ashley wore an oversized white sweatshirt and linen pants to match, completing the look with a baseball cap, dark sunnies, and black Yeezy sneakers. You know, the typical casual ensemble from celebrities. However, there was something else. The Row founder also casually carried some sort of beverage in one hand and a giant black machete in the other! What?! Ch-ch-check out the strange picture (below):

The 32-year-old artist posted the photo with no context but followed up with a snapshot of himself standing on a branch over a lake. The couple presumably spent the day with the same farm animals before the adventures in the woods since Louis uploaded several images with some calves and turkeys. Perhaps, though, the pair decided to attempt a The Walking Dead cosplay? That’s probably a far-fetched idea, right?

The machete snapshot comes a months after the Olsen twins opened up to i-D about their decision to remain private figures since retiring from acting a decade ago. Mary-Kate Olsen said when asked about their fashion label’s modest style:

“We were raised to be discreet people.”

Clearly, this ethos translated into their personal lives! What are your reactions to this rare sighting of Ashley, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, Louis Eisner/Instagram]